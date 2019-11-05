Friday, Nov. 1
Manuel Jessie Vega, 52, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), Under Influence Cont Substance
Abel Palomo, 47, Suspicion of Carry Concealed Dirk or Dagger, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe
Francisco Esteban Solis, 19, Suspicion of Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Marijuana, Sales/Furnish/Give, Person over the age of 18 yrs, Contrbtng to delinq of minor
Gustavo Gil, 53, Suspicion of Lewd and Lascivious Act Upon Child, Sex Crimes w/Child -14 yrs Force/Fear, Assault w/Intent to Commit rape -18 yo, Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc, Sexual Battery
Marisa Jewellyn Acosta, 37, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration, Poss of Controlled Substance, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr
Fidel Robert Gomez, 41, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant
Mario Luis Vega, 49, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration
Saturday, Nov. 2
Sergio Marquez Arias, 31, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize
Samuel Orozco, 27, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Interfering with Police Ofcr
Paige Kirsten Harley, 43, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Under Influence Cont Substance,
Russal Douglas Campbell, 35, Suspicion of Evade P/O-Wanton Disregard for Safety, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Bench Warrant Misd.
Heriberto Gonzalez Gil, 38, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Solicit Business through False Ins Claim
Sunday, Nov. 3
Pedro Angel Claustro, 21, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Unlawful Sexual Intercourse w/minor:+3y, Vandalism
Jose Valentine Felix, 26, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Vandalism Damage Property
Christian Correa, 22, Suspicion of Resist Ofcr, Death/SBI to Ofcr
Juan Manuel Cervasio, 37, Suspicion of Attempted Murder, Spousal Abuse, Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO), Battery on Peace Ofcr/Fire/etc, Interfering with Police Ofcr, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI
Paige Arianne Bergren, 30, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Interfering with Police Ofcr
