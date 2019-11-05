{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, Nov. 1

Manuel Jessie Vega, 52, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), Under Influence Cont Substance

Abel Palomo, 47, Suspicion of Carry Concealed Dirk or Dagger, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe

Francisco Esteban Solis, 19, Suspicion of Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Marijuana, Sales/Furnish/Give, Person over the age of 18 yrs, Contrbtng to delinq of minor

Gustavo Gil, 53, Suspicion of Lewd and Lascivious Act Upon Child, Sex Crimes w/Child -14 yrs Force/Fear, Assault w/Intent to Commit rape -18 yo, Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc, Sexual Battery

Marisa Jewellyn Acosta, 37, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration, Poss of Controlled Substance, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr

Fidel Robert Gomez, 41, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant

Mario Luis Vega, 49, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration

Saturday, Nov. 2

Sergio Marquez Arias, 31, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize

Samuel Orozco, 27, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Interfering with Police Ofcr

Paige Kirsten Harley, 43, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Under Influence Cont Substance,

Russal Douglas Campbell, 35, Suspicion of Evade P/O-Wanton Disregard for Safety, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Bench Warrant Misd.

Heriberto Gonzalez Gil, 38, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Solicit Business through False Ins Claim

Sunday, Nov. 3

Pedro Angel Claustro, 21, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Unlawful Sexual Intercourse w/minor:+3y, Vandalism

Jose Valentine Felix, 26, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Vandalism Damage Property

Christian Correa, 22, Suspicion of Resist Ofcr, Death/SBI to Ofcr

Juan Manuel Cervasio, 37, Suspicion of Attempted Murder, Spousal Abuse, Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO), Battery on Peace Ofcr/Fire/etc, Interfering with Police Ofcr, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI

Paige Arianne Bergren, 30, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Interfering with Police Ofcr

