Friday, March 6

Jeffrey Kramer Brown, 36, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance, Cntrl Substance Enhancement

Charles Wesley Epler, 24, Suspicion of Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Out of County Bench Warrant, Make Motor Vehicle/Etc Key w/o Work Ordr, Poss of Controlled Substance

Shalika Elyse Glasshelm, 32, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Eric Francisco Olea, 28, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Interfering with Police Ofcr

Jorge Islas Reyes, 43, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize

Saturday, March 7

Faye Jancine Jeff, 18, Suspicion of Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO),

Christian Ivan Pineda, 33, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, DUI Alcohol – Misd, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI, False Imprisonment

Sunday, March 8

Alejandro Aureliano Godinez, 29. Suspicion of Flash Incarceration

Genaro Ramos, 57, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant

Juan Duran Ramirez, 32, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Interfering with Police Ofcr

Michael Wayne Solomon, 44, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

