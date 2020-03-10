Friday, March 6
Jeffrey Kramer Brown, 36, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance, Cntrl Substance Enhancement
Charles Wesley Epler, 24, Suspicion of Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Out of County Bench Warrant, Make Motor Vehicle/Etc Key w/o Work Ordr, Poss of Controlled Substance
Shalika Elyse Glasshelm, 32, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Eric Francisco Olea, 28, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Interfering with Police Ofcr
Jorge Islas Reyes, 43, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize
Saturday, March 7
Faye Jancine Jeff, 18, Suspicion of Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO),
Christian Ivan Pineda, 33, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, DUI Alcohol – Misd, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI, False Imprisonment
Sunday, March 8
Alejandro Aureliano Godinez, 29. Suspicion of Flash Incarceration
Genaro Ramos, 57, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant
Juan Duran Ramirez, 32, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Interfering with Police Ofcr
Michael Wayne Solomon, 44, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse