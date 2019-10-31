Monday, Oct. 28
Dontrell Terrell Lee, 32, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Flee P/O Disregard for Safety, DUI - Felony - .08 per se, Bench Warrant Misd., Unlicensed Driver
Richard Nunez Martinez, 45, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Out of County Bench Warrant, Grand Theft: Fruits Nuts Crops >$250
Miguel Garcia, 49, Suspicion of Grand Theft: Fruits Nuts Crops >$250, Conspiracy; Commit Crime
Omar Servantes Sepulveda, 24, Suspicion of Fugitive from Justice
Derek Diego Perez, 31, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Under Influence Cont Substance, Bench Warrant Misd.
Steven Leo Alberty, 32, Suspicion of Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO), Battery on P/O Performance of Duties, ADW w/Force Possible GBI, Interfering with Police Ofcr
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Jose Guadalupe Torres, 36, Suspicion of Resist/Delay/Obstruct Officer, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Grand Theft: Fruits Nuts Crops >$250, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More)
Jesus Alvarado, 37, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), Grand Theft: Fruits Nuts Crops >$250, Resist/Delay/Obstruct Officer, Out of County Bench Warrant
Javier Santiago Martinez, 27, Suspicion of Grand Theft: Fruits Nuts Crops >$250, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Resist/Delay/Obstruct Officer
Oscar Linares Campos, 32, Suspicion of Flee P/O Disregard for Safety, Bench Warrant Felony, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Poss of Controlled Substance, Bench Warrant Misd.
Shirley Ann Peterson, 22, Suspicion of Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Vandalism
Brandon Cole Kaiserman, 40, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.
Alberto Luis Novela, 31, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Rebecca Ermilia Delgado, 37, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Spousal Abuse, Vandalism, Intimidate Wit/Vic from Reporting
Christopher Scott McMahon, 40, Suspicion of Post Release Community Supervision Vio.
