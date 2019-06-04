{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, May 31

Jonathan Celis, 20, Suspicion of Stalking, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Conspiracy to Commit Felony; Gang Member,, Participate in Street Gang, Participate in Strt Gang/Felony-Add Term, Participate in Strt Gang/ADW to produce GBI

Juan Bautista Hernandez, 39, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol – Misd, DUI - Misd - .08 per se

Francisca Luce Hernandez, 37, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr

Alexander Peter Maynez, 43, Suspicion of Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, DUI - Under the influence of any drug, Poss of Controlled Substance

Adrian Jesus Vargas, 20, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., DUI - Under the influence of any drug, Unlicensed Driver

Aaron Sammy Cordova, 39, Suspicion of False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr, Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance, Interfering with Police Ofcr, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe, Out of County Bench Warrant

Steve Sabala Campos, 34, Suspicion of Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Poss Prescrip w/o Prescription

Mark Anthony Saputo, 44, Suspicion of Parole Violation 

Talib Darius Wilson, 21, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI

Justin Jorge Mendes, 31, Suspicion of Vandalism, Marijuana, Sales/Furnish/Give, Person over the age of 18 yrs

Rafael Acevedo, 40, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Driv on rev/sus lic

Nathaniel Ray Rodriguez, 22, Suspicion of Resist/Delay/Obstruct Officer

Casey Nichole Mathias, 39, Suspicion of Interfering with Police Ofcr, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Bring Alcohol/Drugs/Etc into Prison/Jail

Jonathan Gabriel Gray, 32, Suspicion of DUI-Misd - .08 or above

Jerry Wayne Sotelo, 41, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Lorena Guadalupe Alvarez, 53, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Drunk in Public

Alvaro Alvarez, 59, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc

Charles Lake Davis, 58, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Alina Marie Ramirez, 36, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant

Michael Anthony Lagan, 27, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use

Saturday, June 1

Dagoberto Molano Navarro, 57, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe

Jose Morillon, 32, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant

Jonathan Guerrero-Rivera, 22, Suspicion of DUI-Misd - .08 or above

Juan Luis Aguirre, 29, Suspicion of Carry Loaded Firearm in Public Per/Veh

Jose Dominguez, 46, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol, Interfering with Police Ofcr

Annamarie Isabelle Cortez, 27, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant

Jonathan Zachary Chaves, 38, Suspicion of DUI - Misd - .08 per se

Sairo Alejandro Reyes, 25, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant

Wiley Sarrol Jones, 47, Suspicion of DUI-Misd - .08 or above

Joshua Ryan Jones, 38, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Battery, Serious Bodily Injury

Lovashia Kassim Jones, 36, Suspicion of Carry Conceal Firearm in Veh, Firearm, Tamper/Alter ID Marks, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, PRCS Hold

Robert Jack Frost, 48, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd. Drive While License Restrict for DUI, If convicted under section within 5 years of a prior offense-Jail/Fine, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use

Sunday, June 2

Eric Francisco Mercado, 24, Suspicion of Carry Loaded Firearm in Public Per/Veh

Andrea Lynette Tucker, 57, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol

Jerrell Eugene Earl Royal, 37, Suspicion of DUI - Under the influence of any drug

Lane Marcus Prior, 21, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Drunk in Public

John Michael Johnson, 49, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc

Lucia Fatima Thompson, 48, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc

Alexandra Sophia Manley, 24, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Non-Inmate Sell Cntl Subst to Prisoner, Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Possess Cont Subst in Prison/Jail, Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc

Jorge Figuera Solorio, 57, Suspicion of Unlicensed Driver, DUI - Under the influence of any drug, Bench Warrant Misd., No Evidence/Financial Resp

Charlene Rew, 50, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Oscar Rey Armenta, 41, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Vandalism, Damage under $400, Trespass Refuse to Leave Property

Manuel Angel Aguirre, 33, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc

Jose Moreno. 23, Suspicion of Carry Loaded Firearm in Public Per/Veh

Jay Lee Soria, 48, Suspicion of Interfering with Police Ofcr

Tony Abeyta, 31, Suspicion of Revocation of Parole

Angel Silva, 28, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Robbery, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Robbery, Attempt, Punishmnt, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI, Restricted Driving Priv/No Interlock Dev

Ariel Maldonado Lopez, 26, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Poss of Controlled Substance, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr

Michael Martin Chambers, 26, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Drunk in Public

