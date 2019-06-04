Friday, May 31
Jonathan Celis, 20, Suspicion of Stalking, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Conspiracy to Commit Felony; Gang Member,, Participate in Street Gang, Participate in Strt Gang/Felony-Add Term, Participate in Strt Gang/ADW to produce GBI
Juan Bautista Hernandez, 39, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol – Misd, DUI - Misd - .08 per se
Francisca Luce Hernandez, 37, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr
Alexander Peter Maynez, 43, Suspicion of Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, DUI - Under the influence of any drug, Poss of Controlled Substance
Adrian Jesus Vargas, 20, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., DUI - Under the influence of any drug, Unlicensed Driver
Aaron Sammy Cordova, 39, Suspicion of False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr, Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance, Interfering with Police Ofcr, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe, Out of County Bench Warrant
Steve Sabala Campos, 34, Suspicion of Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Poss Prescrip w/o Prescription
Mark Anthony Saputo, 44, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Talib Darius Wilson, 21, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI
Justin Jorge Mendes, 31, Suspicion of Vandalism, Marijuana, Sales/Furnish/Give, Person over the age of 18 yrs
Rafael Acevedo, 40, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Driv on rev/sus lic
Nathaniel Ray Rodriguez, 22, Suspicion of Resist/Delay/Obstruct Officer
Casey Nichole Mathias, 39, Suspicion of Interfering with Police Ofcr, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Bring Alcohol/Drugs/Etc into Prison/Jail
Jonathan Gabriel Gray, 32, Suspicion of DUI-Misd - .08 or above
Jerry Wayne Sotelo, 41, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Lorena Guadalupe Alvarez, 53, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Drunk in Public
Alvaro Alvarez, 59, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc
Charles Lake Davis, 58, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Alina Marie Ramirez, 36, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant
Michael Anthony Lagan, 27, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use
Saturday, June 1
Dagoberto Molano Navarro, 57, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe
Jose Morillon, 32, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant
Jonathan Guerrero-Rivera, 22, Suspicion of DUI-Misd - .08 or above
Juan Luis Aguirre, 29, Suspicion of Carry Loaded Firearm in Public Per/Veh
Jose Dominguez, 46, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol, Interfering with Police Ofcr
Annamarie Isabelle Cortez, 27, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant
Jonathan Zachary Chaves, 38, Suspicion of DUI - Misd - .08 per se
Sairo Alejandro Reyes, 25, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant
Wiley Sarrol Jones, 47, Suspicion of DUI-Misd - .08 or above
Joshua Ryan Jones, 38, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Battery, Serious Bodily Injury
Lovashia Kassim Jones, 36, Suspicion of Carry Conceal Firearm in Veh, Firearm, Tamper/Alter ID Marks, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, PRCS Hold
Robert Jack Frost, 48, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd. Drive While License Restrict for DUI, If convicted under section within 5 years of a prior offense-Jail/Fine, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use
Sunday, June 2
Eric Francisco Mercado, 24, Suspicion of Carry Loaded Firearm in Public Per/Veh
Andrea Lynette Tucker, 57, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol
Jerrell Eugene Earl Royal, 37, Suspicion of DUI - Under the influence of any drug
Lane Marcus Prior, 21, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Drunk in Public
John Michael Johnson, 49, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc
Lucia Fatima Thompson, 48, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc
Alexandra Sophia Manley, 24, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Non-Inmate Sell Cntl Subst to Prisoner, Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Possess Cont Subst in Prison/Jail, Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc
Jorge Figuera Solorio, 57, Suspicion of Unlicensed Driver, DUI - Under the influence of any drug, Bench Warrant Misd., No Evidence/Financial Resp
Charlene Rew, 50, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Oscar Rey Armenta, 41, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Vandalism, Damage under $400, Trespass Refuse to Leave Property
Manuel Angel Aguirre, 33, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc
Jose Moreno. 23, Suspicion of Carry Loaded Firearm in Public Per/Veh
Jay Lee Soria, 48, Suspicion of Interfering with Police Ofcr
Tony Abeyta, 31, Suspicion of Revocation of Parole
Angel Silva, 28, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Robbery, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Robbery, Attempt, Punishmnt, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI, Restricted Driving Priv/No Interlock Dev
Ariel Maldonado Lopez, 26, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Poss of Controlled Substance, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr
Michael Martin Chambers, 26, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Drunk in Public
