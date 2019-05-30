{{featured_button_text}}

Monday, May 27

Cidalia Mendonca, 56, Suspicion of Vandalism, Damage $400+, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Burglary

Richard William Plumb, 38, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Theft and Unlawful Use of Personal Identification of Another, Make/Possess Counterfeit Plates etc

Rudy Navarro, 39, Suspicion of False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr, Parole Violation

Andrea Lynette Tucker, 57, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol

Sebastian Landen Serrano, 53, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Battery on P/O Performance of Duties, Under Influence Cont Substance,

Tuesday, May 28

Dakota James Trejo Espinoza, 19, Suspicion of Flee P/O Disregard for Safety, Evade/PO:Causing Serious BI or Death, DUI Alcohol:Causing Bodily Injury-Felony, MFG/Sale/Possess LG Capacity Magazine, Carry Concealed Weapon in Vehicle, MFG/Import/Etc Short-Barrel Rifle

Steven Joseph Medeiros, 25, Suspicion of PRCS Hold

Tiana Charon Burge, 37, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Defrauding an Innkeeper ($400 or Less), School Attendance, Failure to Provide

Francine Marie Flores, 45, Suspicion of Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, DUI - Under the influence of any drug, Under Influence Cont Substance, Unlicensed Driver, Hit & Run PDO Leave Scene

Michael Martin Evans, 29, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Out of County Bench Warrant, DUI - Under the influence of any drug

Joshua Damian Leon, 29, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol - Misd

Yobany Alejandro Lucero-Cruz, 22, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Battery

Patrick Albert Laam, 38, Suspicion of Battery

