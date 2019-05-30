Monday, May 27
Cidalia Mendonca, 56, Suspicion of Vandalism, Damage $400+, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Burglary
Richard William Plumb, 38, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Theft and Unlawful Use of Personal Identification of Another, Make/Possess Counterfeit Plates etc
Rudy Navarro, 39, Suspicion of False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr, Parole Violation
Andrea Lynette Tucker, 57, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol
Sebastian Landen Serrano, 53, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Battery on P/O Performance of Duties, Under Influence Cont Substance,
Tuesday, May 28
Dakota James Trejo Espinoza, 19, Suspicion of Flee P/O Disregard for Safety, Evade/PO:Causing Serious BI or Death, DUI Alcohol:Causing Bodily Injury-Felony, MFG/Sale/Possess LG Capacity Magazine, Carry Concealed Weapon in Vehicle, MFG/Import/Etc Short-Barrel Rifle
Steven Joseph Medeiros, 25, Suspicion of PRCS Hold
Tiana Charon Burge, 37, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Defrauding an Innkeeper ($400 or Less), School Attendance, Failure to Provide
Francine Marie Flores, 45, Suspicion of Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, DUI - Under the influence of any drug, Under Influence Cont Substance, Unlicensed Driver, Hit & Run PDO Leave Scene
Michael Martin Evans, 29, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Out of County Bench Warrant, DUI - Under the influence of any drug
Joshua Damian Leon, 29, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol - Misd
Yobany Alejandro Lucero-Cruz, 22, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Battery
Patrick Albert Laam, 38, Suspicion of Battery
