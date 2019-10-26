{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Leah Marie Jones, 30, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Under Influence Cont Substance

Juan Manuel Bernardino, 26, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Interfering with Police Ofcr, DUI - Misd - .08 per se

Sean Douglas Mcelmoyl, 32, Suspicion of Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc, Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Poss of Controlled Substances

David DeJesus Martinez, 24, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Blake Edward Thompson, 29, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Bench Warrant Misd., Vandalism, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Under Influence Cont Substance

Thursday, Oct. 24

Edward Jennings Heffley, 53, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, Out of County Warrant-Felony

James Earl Leonard, 48, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, False Imprisonment, Trespass; Enter/Occupy Prop. W/O Consent, Under Influence Cont Substance

Mario Gonzalez, 39, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance, Out of County Bench Warrant, Under Influence Cont Substance

Felipe Flores, 44, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Valarie Ann Coronado, 37, Suspicion of Battery, Child Endanger; No Poss GBI/De

Get local Crime & Courts news sent to your inbox weekly

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments