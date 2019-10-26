Wednesday, Oct. 23
Leah Marie Jones, 30, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Under Influence Cont Substance
Juan Manuel Bernardino, 26, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Interfering with Police Ofcr, DUI - Misd - .08 per se
Sean Douglas Mcelmoyl, 32, Suspicion of Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc, Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Poss of Controlled Substances
David DeJesus Martinez, 24, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Blake Edward Thompson, 29, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Bench Warrant Misd., Vandalism, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Under Influence Cont Substance
Thursday, Oct. 24
Edward Jennings Heffley, 53, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, Out of County Warrant-Felony
James Earl Leonard, 48, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, False Imprisonment, Trespass; Enter/Occupy Prop. W/O Consent, Under Influence Cont Substance
Mario Gonzalez, 39, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance, Out of County Bench Warrant, Under Influence Cont Substance
Felipe Flores, 44, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Valarie Ann Coronado, 37, Suspicion of Battery, Child Endanger; No Poss GBI/De
