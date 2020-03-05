Monday, March 2
Alexis Mikayla Rodriguez, 19, Suspicion of Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO), Offensive Words in Public
Octavio Perez, 30, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Travis James Gandola, 31, Suspicion of Burglary, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr, Interfering with Police Ofcr
Tuesday, March 3
Jose Manuel Chairez, 20, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Enter Non-Comm Dwell-Aggravated Trespass
Jeffery Salazar, 36, Suspicion of Revocation of Parole
Andrew Sam Flores, 52, Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Vandalism, New Felony W/Felony Pending, Battery
Jose Jr Vargas, 22, Suspicion of Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Possess Narcotic Controlled Substance
David Christian Guzman, 21, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Poss Drugs/Alcoholic Bev in Prison/Jail
Dillian Harland Barfield, 26, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.
Jared Scott Ringer, 30, Suspicion of Battery by Prisoner, Resist Ofcr, Death/SBI to Ofcr, Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO)
Markell Williams, 24, Suspicion of Aggravated Battery: Gassing by Prisoner
Damien Jason Ruiz, 28, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant
Barry Austin Farmer, 40, Suspicion of Parole Violation