Bookings
0 comments

Bookings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Monday, March 2

Alexis Mikayla Rodriguez, 19, Suspicion of Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO), Offensive Words in Public

Octavio Perez, 30, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Travis James Gandola, 31, Suspicion of Burglary, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr, Interfering with Police Ofcr

Tuesday, March 3

Jose Manuel Chairez, 20, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Enter Non-Comm Dwell-Aggravated Trespass

Jeffery Salazar, 36, Suspicion of Revocation of Parole

Andrew Sam Flores, 52, Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Vandalism, New Felony W/Felony Pending, Battery

Jose Jr Vargas, 22, Suspicion of Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Possess Narcotic Controlled Substance

David Christian Guzman, 21, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Poss Drugs/Alcoholic Bev in Prison/Jail

Dillian Harland Barfield, 26, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.

Jared Scott Ringer, 30, Suspicion of Battery by Prisoner, Resist Ofcr, Death/SBI to Ofcr, Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO)

Markell Williams, 24, Suspicion of Aggravated Battery: Gassing by Prisoner

Damien Jason Ruiz, 28, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant

Barry Austin Farmer, 40, Suspicion of Parole Violation

0 comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News