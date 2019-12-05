{{featured_button_text}}

Monday, Dec. 2

Robert Alexzander Collins, 20, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Marilyn Shawnta Martinez, 40, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Miguel Garcia Ramos, 47, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration

Virginia Olivarez Perez, 61, Suspicion of Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Controlled Substance

Job Frias Sanchez, 41, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Jessica Dtnae Garcia, 32, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio, Assault, Interfering with Police Ofcr,

David Michael Johnson, 25, Suspicion of Corp Punishment of a Child

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Gina Monique Sanchez, 29, Suspicion of Excluded/Ejected from Gambling Establish, Under Influence Cont Substance

Fernando Reyes, 21, Suspicion of MFG/Import/Etc Short-Barreled Rifle, Bench Warrant Felony

Ebony Jacquette Douglas, 37, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Fraud to Obtain Aid

Rudy Navarro, 40, Suspicion of Parole Violation¸ False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr, Trespass Refuse to Leave Property

Lazuras Shammond Hardy, 21, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony¸ Burglary

Carlos Liscum, 55, Suspicion of Lewd and Lascivious Act Upon Child

Shila Sharday Harris, 26, Suspicion of Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO), Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe¸ XFelon with Tear Gas, Possess Concentrated Cannabis

Jesse Henry Robledo, 45, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Christopher Lewis Mays, 31, Suspicion of Revocation of Parole

Christopher Michael Butler, 28, Suspicion of Parole Violation

