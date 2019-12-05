Monday, Dec. 2
Robert Alexzander Collins, 20, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Marilyn Shawnta Martinez, 40, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Miguel Garcia Ramos, 47, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration
Virginia Olivarez Perez, 61, Suspicion of Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Controlled Substance
Job Frias Sanchez, 41, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Jessica Dtnae Garcia, 32, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio, Assault, Interfering with Police Ofcr,
David Michael Johnson, 25, Suspicion of Corp Punishment of a Child
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Gina Monique Sanchez, 29, Suspicion of Excluded/Ejected from Gambling Establish, Under Influence Cont Substance
Fernando Reyes, 21, Suspicion of MFG/Import/Etc Short-Barreled Rifle, Bench Warrant Felony
Ebony Jacquette Douglas, 37, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Fraud to Obtain Aid
Rudy Navarro, 40, Suspicion of Parole Violation¸ False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr, Trespass Refuse to Leave Property
Lazuras Shammond Hardy, 21, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony¸ Burglary
Carlos Liscum, 55, Suspicion of Lewd and Lascivious Act Upon Child
Shila Sharday Harris, 26, Suspicion of Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO), Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe¸ XFelon with Tear Gas, Possess Concentrated Cannabis
Jesse Henry Robledo, 45, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Christopher Lewis Mays, 31, Suspicion of Revocation of Parole
Christopher Michael Butler, 28, Suspicion of Parole Violation
