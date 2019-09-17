Friday, Sept. 13
Whitney Dale Young, 34, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc
Monique Andrea Garcia, 33, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Under Influence Cont Substance
Gerry Lee Garcia, 34, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant
Andres Enriques, 30, Suspicion of Attempt to Commit 496 PC Stolen Property, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Driving with rev/sus license
Alejandra Elena Camarillo, 26, Suspicion of Weapon/Tear Gas Offense:Prison/Jail, Impersonate to Make Other Liable
Gabriel Marcus Guerrero, 42, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, Post Release Community Supervision Vio., Post Release Community Supervision Violation
Rosemary Arlene Montiel, 38, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, If convicted under section within 5 years of a prior offense-Jail/Fine
Ella Christine McCall, 45, Suspicion of Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Impersonate to Post Bail/Surety
Ashley Monique Archuleta, 30, Suspicion of Resist/Delay/Obstruct Officer, Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Out of County Bench Warrant
David Brent Ristow, 60, Suspicion of Assault w/Force or GBI by Prisoner
Sheena Torres, 37, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use,
Adrian Carabay, 46, Suspicion of Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe
Luis Fernando Herrera, 23, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration
Danny Laurence Simpson, 42, Suspicion of Attempt Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicle, Under Influence Cont Substance, Battery on Custodial Ofcr etc w/Injury
Victor Manuel Jesus Vela, 35, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Theft and Unlawful Use of Personal Identification of Another, Make/Pass Fictitious Check/Bill/Note, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI
Armando Lucero, 29, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration
Dustin Michael Lee, 30, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Saturday, Sept. 14
Samuel Davis Brito, 25, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Carry Concealed Dirk or Dagger, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, False Imprisonment, Kidnapping, Spousal Abuse
Aaron Arroyo Garcia, 34, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance
Brianna Plueard, 20, Suspicion of Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO), Interfering with Police Ofcr
Joe Anthony Gutierrez, 26, Suspicion of Battery on Peace Ofcr/Fire/etc, Driv on rev/sus lic, Interfering with Police Ofcr
Adrian Uriel Rodriguez, 20, Suspicion of Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr, Poss of Controlled Substances
Eddie Escobar, 36, Suspicion of Possess Drugs Where Prisoners are Kept, Enhancement of Prison Term-Prior Felony, Aggregate/Consec Terms-Multiple Conv
Jose Guadalupe Barajas, 33, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant,
Fedencio Hernandez Salas, 49, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Trespass: Railroad Property
Matthew Steven Maldonado, 35, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio., False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr
Sunday, Sept. 15
Karl Milton Muldrow, 27, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Christian Lopez Sanchez, 27, Suspicion of Prisoner Possess Weapon, Prisoner Manufacture Specific Weapon
Alexis Mae Barton, 22, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr
Dustin Lynn Roe, 37, Suspicion of Possess Drugs Where Prisoners are Kept
Nick Paul Rodriguez, 34, Suspicion of Robbery, Burglary, Spousal Abuse
Angel Silva, 29, Suspicion of Impersonate to Make Other Liable, Hit & Run PDO Leave Scene
