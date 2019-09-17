{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, Sept. 13

Whitney Dale Young, 34, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc

Monique Andrea Garcia, 33, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Under Influence Cont Substance

Gerry Lee Garcia, 34, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant

Andres Enriques, 30, Suspicion of Attempt to Commit 496 PC Stolen Property, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Driving with rev/sus license

Alejandra Elena Camarillo, 26, Suspicion of Weapon/Tear Gas Offense:Prison/Jail, Impersonate to Make Other Liable

Gabriel Marcus Guerrero, 42, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, Post Release Community Supervision Vio., Post Release Community Supervision Violation

Rosemary Arlene Montiel, 38, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, If convicted under section within 5 years of a prior offense-Jail/Fine

Ella Christine McCall, 45, Suspicion of Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Impersonate to Post Bail/Surety

Ashley Monique Archuleta, 30, Suspicion of Resist/Delay/Obstruct Officer, Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Out of County Bench Warrant

David Brent Ristow, 60, Suspicion of Assault w/Force or GBI by Prisoner

Sheena Torres, 37, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use,

Adrian Carabay, 46, Suspicion of Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe

Luis Fernando Herrera, 23, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration

Danny Laurence Simpson, 42, Suspicion of Attempt Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicle, Under Influence Cont Substance, Battery on Custodial Ofcr etc w/Injury

Victor Manuel Jesus Vela, 35, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Theft and Unlawful Use of Personal Identification of Another, Make/Pass Fictitious Check/Bill/Note, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI

Armando Lucero, 29, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration

Dustin Michael Lee, 30, Suspicion of Parole Violation

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Saturday, Sept. 14

Samuel Davis Brito, 25, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Carry Concealed Dirk or Dagger, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, False Imprisonment, Kidnapping, Spousal Abuse

Aaron Arroyo Garcia, 34, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance

Brianna Plueard, 20, Suspicion of Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO), Interfering with Police Ofcr

Joe Anthony Gutierrez, 26, Suspicion of Battery on Peace Ofcr/Fire/etc, Driv on rev/sus lic, Interfering with Police Ofcr

Adrian Uriel Rodriguez, 20, Suspicion of Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr, Poss of Controlled Substances

Eddie Escobar, 36, Suspicion of Possess Drugs Where Prisoners are Kept, Enhancement of Prison Term-Prior Felony, Aggregate/Consec Terms-Multiple Conv

Jose Guadalupe Barajas, 33, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant,

Fedencio Hernandez Salas, 49, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Trespass: Railroad Property

Matthew Steven Maldonado, 35, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio., False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr

Sunday, Sept. 15

Karl Milton Muldrow, 27, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Christian Lopez Sanchez, 27, Suspicion of Prisoner Possess Weapon, Prisoner Manufacture Specific Weapon

Alexis Mae Barton, 22, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr

Dustin Lynn Roe, 37, Suspicion of Possess Drugs Where Prisoners are Kept

Nick Paul Rodriguez, 34, Suspicion of Robbery, Burglary, Spousal Abuse

Angel Silva, 29, Suspicion of Impersonate to Make Other Liable, Hit & Run PDO Leave Scene

Get local Crime & Courts news sent to your inbox weekly

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments