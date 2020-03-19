Bookings
Monday, March 16

David Michael Divins, 21, Suspicion ofBench Warrant Felony, Marijuana, Sales/Furnish/Give, m Possess 28.5 grams of Cannabis > 8 grams of Concentrated Cannabis, Participate in Street Gang

Pat Jerome Sanchez, 42, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Marc Carl McConnell, 41, Suspicion of Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, False Imprisonment, Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc, Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders, Exhibit Deadly Weapon:Not Firearm

Marie Frances Childers, 45, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony,

Burglary

Tuesday, March 17

Christian Daniel Contreras, 23, Suspicion of Carry Conceal Firearm in Veh, Carry Loaded FA in Public:Specific Circu

Jesus Abraham Serratos Lazaro, 34, Suspicion of Evade P/O-Wanton Disregard for Safety, Evade Peace Officer: Wrong Way, Interfering with Police Ofcr

Nicholas Tanori, 29, Suspicion of Robbery Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Conspiracy; Commit Crime

Amy Rene Sanchez, 35, Suspicion of Possess Stolen Vehicle Vessel Trailer, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Robbery

