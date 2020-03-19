Monday, March 16
David Michael Divins, 21, Suspicion ofBench Warrant Felony, Marijuana, Sales/Furnish/Give, m Possess 28.5 grams of Cannabis > 8 grams of Concentrated Cannabis, Participate in Street Gang
Pat Jerome Sanchez, 42, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Marc Carl McConnell, 41, Suspicion of Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, False Imprisonment, Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc, Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders, Exhibit Deadly Weapon:Not Firearm
Marie Frances Childers, 45, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony,
Burglary
Tuesday, March 17
Christian Daniel Contreras, 23, Suspicion of Carry Conceal Firearm in Veh, Carry Loaded FA in Public:Specific Circu
Jesus Abraham Serratos Lazaro, 34, Suspicion of Evade P/O-Wanton Disregard for Safety, Evade Peace Officer: Wrong Way, Interfering with Police Ofcr
Nicholas Tanori, 29, Suspicion of Robbery Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Conspiracy; Commit Crime
Amy Rene Sanchez, 35, Suspicion of Possess Stolen Vehicle Vessel Trailer, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Robbery