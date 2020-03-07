Wednesday, March 4

Frederick Roy Winter Hawk Duarte, 19, Suspicion of Participate in Street Gang, Participate in Strt Gang/Felony-Add Term, Attempted Murder

Joey Gabriel Mejia, 34, Suspicion of Stolen Property w/Priors, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Burglary, Poss of Controlled Substance, Possess/Etc Burglary Tools

Marcus Joseph Fox, 30, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime Burglary, Stolen Property; $950 or Less, Possess/Etc Burglary Tools, Poss of Controlled Substance

Lynden Leon Brown, 36, Suspicion of Poss of Forged/Altered/Counterfit Items, Stolen Property w/Priors, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Burglary, Possess/Etc Burglary Tools, Poss of Controlled Substance

Jerry Clay, 36, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc, Forgery

Cristino Hernandez, 31, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI,

Thursday, March 5

Fernando Ybarra, 27, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration

Gregory Saenz Barrera, 18, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicle Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More)