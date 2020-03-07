Wednesday, March 4
Frederick Roy Winter Hawk Duarte, 19, Suspicion of Participate in Street Gang, Participate in Strt Gang/Felony-Add Term, Attempted Murder
Joey Gabriel Mejia, 34, Suspicion of Stolen Property w/Priors, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Burglary, Poss of Controlled Substance, Possess/Etc Burglary Tools
Marcus Joseph Fox, 30, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime Burglary, Stolen Property; $950 or Less, Possess/Etc Burglary Tools, Poss of Controlled Substance
Lynden Leon Brown, 36, Suspicion of Poss of Forged/Altered/Counterfit Items, Stolen Property w/Priors, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Burglary, Possess/Etc Burglary Tools, Poss of Controlled Substance
Jerry Clay, 36, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc, Forgery
Cristino Hernandez, 31, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI,
Thursday, March 5
Fernando Ybarra, 27, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration
Gregory Saenz Barrera, 18, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicle Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More)
Julio Alejandro Cerda, 22, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Intimidate Wit/Vic from Reporting, Bench Warrant Felony Poss Drugs/Alcoholic Bev in Prison/Jail
Justin Daniel Villegas, 22, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant
Antensha Kawanda Anderson, 22, Suspicion of Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, DUI - Misd - .08 per se
Johnny Ray Hill, 45, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize
David Lee Johnson, 32, Suspicion of Arson Causing GBI, Poss of Controlled Substance
Andrew Nathaniel Jones, 32, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Burglary, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Enter Non-Comm Dwell House W/O Consent,