Wednesday, March 4

Frederick Roy Winter Hawk Duarte, 19, Suspicion of Participate in Street Gang, Participate in Strt Gang/Felony-Add Term, Attempted Murder

Joey Gabriel Mejia, 34, Suspicion of Stolen Property w/Priors, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Burglary, Poss of Controlled Substance, Possess/Etc Burglary Tools

Marcus Joseph Fox, 30, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime Burglary, Stolen Property; $950 or Less, Possess/Etc Burglary Tools, Poss of Controlled Substance

Lynden Leon Brown, 36, Suspicion of Poss of Forged/Altered/Counterfit Items, Stolen Property w/Priors, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Burglary, Possess/Etc Burglary Tools, Poss of Controlled Substance

Jerry Clay, 36, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc, Forgery

Cristino Hernandez, 31, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI,

Thursday, March 5

Fernando Ybarra, 27, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration

Gregory Saenz Barrera, 18, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicle Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More)

Julio Alejandro Cerda, 22, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Intimidate Wit/Vic from Reporting, Bench Warrant Felony Poss Drugs/Alcoholic Bev in Prison/Jail

Justin Daniel Villegas, 22, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant

Antensha Kawanda Anderson, 22, Suspicion of Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, DUI - Misd - .08 per se

Johnny Ray Hill, 45, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize

David Lee Johnson, 32, Suspicion of Arson Causing GBI, Poss of Controlled Substance

Andrew Nathaniel Jones, 32, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Burglary, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Enter Non-Comm Dwell House W/O Consent,

