Friday, June 7
Aldberto Perciado, 26, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc
Eric Aguilar, 40, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant
Eric Alvarez Estrada, 26, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol:Causing Bodily Injury-Felony
Aretha Elaine Franklin, 51, Suspicion of Vandalism, Damage under $400
David Visoso Barreto, 37, Suspicion of Stalking
Pedro Santiago-Ortiz, 55, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Out of County Bench Warrant
Donald James Harrigan, 30, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe
Bridget Marguerite Flora, 32, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Disorderly Conduct: Intox Drug w/Alcohol, Vandalism, Out of County Bench Warrant
Isaias Joseph Plata, 19, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Unlawfully posses controlled substance, Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO)
Rodolfo Jaime Avila, 31, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Eduardo Sandoval, 30, Suspicion of Give False Info to Peace Ofcr, Unlicensed Driver
Bryana Leree Gonzalez, 22, Suspicion of DUI - Driving under the combined influence of any alcoholic beverage and drug, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI
Brianna Marie Arellano, 23, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Jonathan Garcia, 27, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI, Unlicensed Driver,
Orlando Gonzales, 36, Suspicion of Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order
Christina Warnock, 34, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Under Influence Cont Substance,
Monique Andrea Garcia, 33, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance
Jonathan Joshua Arroyo, 29, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Andrea Lynn Stitt, 29, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration
Tevin Terrel Moore, 25, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Saturday, June 8
David Rocky McKendrick, 21, Suspicion of Robbery, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI
Janine Daisy Johnson, 39, Suspicion of DUI - Misd - .08 per se
Geordie Giovanni Carrillo, 21, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance
Brandon Charles Price, 29, Suspicion of Rodolfo Jaime Avila, 31, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc
Andrea Lynette Tucker, 57, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol
Austen Green, 24, Suspicion of Poss Contr Substance w/o Prescription, Under Influence Cont Substance
Lazaro Campos Martinez, 23, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol – Misd, DUI - Misd - .08 per se
Brandon Richard Gomez, 46, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol - Misd
Exar Tito Lopez Roblero, 32, Suspicion of DUI-Misd - .08 or above
Delihla Van Hoek-Meehan, 18, Suspicion of Robbery, Conspiracy; Commit Crime
Raymond James Celaya, 34, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Drunk in Public
Gidget Martin, 42, Suspicion of Fugitive from Justice
Jennavi Alexis Ayala, 21, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI,
Joseph Marc Stevenson, 56, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use
Richard Canada, 36, Suspicion of Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders
Joseph Daniel Wright, 33, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Alfred Paramo Solorio, 66, Suspicion of DUI-Misd - .08 or above
Juanita Valdez, 61, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Poss of Controlled Substance
Juliana Cerrillo, 43, Suspicion of DUI - Drugs Only
Sunday, June 9
Cecilia Janeth Bernardino, 20, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Drunk in Public
James Matthew Stevens, 44, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd.,
Under Influence Cont Substance
Amanda Suzanne Hill, 35, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl
Samuel Aaron Narvaez, 27, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize
Arthur Rodriguez, 55, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol – Misd, Poss Open Container while Driv
Jose Luis Solorio, 59, Suspicion of DUI - Misd - .08 per se
Salvador Vasquez, 35, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Drunk in Public
Ramon Mateo Chavez, 46, Suspicion of Tresspassing
Efren Basilio Rojas, 51, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol - Misd
Jaime Del Angel, 59, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Drunk in Public
Arturo Jimenez, 52, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol
Race McKinley Bowen, 23, Suspicion of Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders
Lorna Gale Vernon, 61, Suspicion of Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less,
Bench Warrant Felony, Grand Theft from Person
Samuel Vargas Lopez, 39, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Driv on rev/sus lic
Octovio Garcia Solorio, 42, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Veronica Andrea Narvaez, 33, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Drunk in Public
Shannon Clay Hall, 34, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant
Ricky Don Robbins, 50, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Drunk in Public
Valdemar Saldana Alvarez, 27, Suspicion of Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr
James Edward Wallace, 25, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Driv on rev/sus lic
