Friday, June 7

Aldberto Perciado, 26, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc

Eric Aguilar, 40, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant

Eric Alvarez Estrada, 26, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol:Causing Bodily Injury-Felony

Aretha Elaine Franklin, 51, Suspicion of Vandalism, Damage under $400

David Visoso Barreto, 37, Suspicion of Stalking

Pedro Santiago-Ortiz, 55, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Out of County Bench Warrant

Donald James Harrigan, 30, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe

Bridget Marguerite Flora, 32, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Disorderly Conduct: Intox Drug w/Alcohol, Vandalism, Out of County Bench Warrant

Isaias Joseph Plata, 19, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Unlawfully posses controlled substance, Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO)

Rodolfo Jaime Avila, 31, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Eduardo Sandoval, 30, Suspicion of Give False Info to Peace Ofcr, Unlicensed Driver

Bryana Leree Gonzalez, 22, Suspicion of DUI - Driving under the combined influence of any alcoholic beverage and drug, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI

Brianna Marie Arellano, 23, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Jonathan Garcia, 27, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI, Unlicensed Driver,

Orlando Gonzales, 36, Suspicion of Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order

Christina Warnock, 34, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Under Influence Cont Substance,

Monique Andrea Garcia, 33, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance

Jonathan Joshua Arroyo, 29, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Andrea Lynn Stitt, 29, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration

Tevin Terrel Moore, 25, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Saturday, June 8

David Rocky McKendrick, 21, Suspicion of Robbery, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI

Janine Daisy Johnson, 39, Suspicion of DUI - Misd - .08 per se

Geordie Giovanni Carrillo, 21, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance

Brandon Charles Price, 29, Suspicion of Rodolfo Jaime Avila, 31, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc

Andrea Lynette Tucker, 57, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol

Austen Green, 24, Suspicion of Poss Contr Substance w/o Prescription, Under Influence Cont Substance

Lazaro Campos Martinez, 23, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol – Misd, DUI - Misd - .08 per se

Brandon Richard Gomez, 46, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol - Misd

Exar Tito Lopez Roblero, 32, Suspicion of DUI-Misd - .08 or above

Delihla Van Hoek-Meehan, 18, Suspicion of Robbery, Conspiracy; Commit Crime

Raymond James Celaya, 34, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Drunk in Public

Gidget Martin, 42, Suspicion of Fugitive from Justice

Jennavi Alexis Ayala, 21, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI,

Joseph Marc Stevenson, 56, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use

Richard Canada, 36, Suspicion of Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders

Joseph Daniel Wright, 33, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Alfred Paramo Solorio, 66, Suspicion of DUI-Misd - .08 or above

Juanita Valdez, 61, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Poss of Controlled Substance

Juliana Cerrillo, 43, Suspicion of DUI - Drugs Only

Sunday, June 9

Cecilia Janeth Bernardino, 20, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Drunk in Public

James Matthew Stevens, 44, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd.,

Under Influence Cont Substance

Amanda Suzanne Hill, 35, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl

Samuel Aaron Narvaez, 27, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize

Arthur Rodriguez, 55, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol – Misd, Poss Open Container while Driv

Jose Luis Solorio, 59, Suspicion of DUI - Misd - .08 per se

Salvador Vasquez, 35, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Drunk in Public

Ramon Mateo Chavez, 46, Suspicion of Tresspassing

Efren Basilio Rojas, 51, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol - Misd

Jaime Del Angel, 59, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Drunk in Public

Arturo Jimenez, 52, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol

Race McKinley Bowen, 23, Suspicion of Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders

Lorna Gale Vernon, 61, Suspicion of Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less,

Bench Warrant Felony, Grand Theft from Person

Samuel Vargas Lopez, 39, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Driv on rev/sus lic

Octovio Garcia Solorio, 42, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Veronica Andrea Narvaez, 33, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Drunk in Public

Shannon Clay Hall, 34, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant

Ricky Don Robbins, 50, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Drunk in Public

Valdemar Saldana Alvarez, 27, Suspicion of Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr

James Edward Wallace, 25, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Driv on rev/sus lic

