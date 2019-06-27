Monday, June 24
Nicholas Austin Pinon, 19, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Drunk in Public
Martin Tovar Zambrano, 48, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant,
Marco John Bautista, 38, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Out of County Bench Warrant, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI
Michael Angel Vazquez, 21, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Matthew James Gutierrez, 29, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Carry Concealed Dirk or Dagger, Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use
Quintillius Boykin, 39, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc
Isaac Michael Padilla, 44, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance
Ruben Mapula Ortega, 59, Suspicion of 290 Violation After Incarceration, Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol
Lori Jane Salazar, 33, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance
Lindsay Marie Millerperkins, 29, Suspicion of Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less, Under Influence Cont Substance
Joshua John Leahy, 37, Suspicion of Tresspassing
Mike Joseph Martinez, 29, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Possess Stolen Vehicle Vessel Trailer, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe
Breanna Nicole Bulgara, 25, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Possess Stolen Vehicle Vessel Trailer, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr
Sharlie Michelle Molina. 50, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance
Aaron Douglas Oliveira, 26, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Mahalia Lynai Amor, 27, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc
Juan Manuel Delatorre, 28, Suspicion of Stalking, Poss Leaded Cane/Billy/Blackjack/Sap
Tuesday, June 25
Manuel Henry Correia, 52, Suspicion of Fugitive from Justice: No Warrant
Devin Michael Joseph Mattos, 29, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Grand Theft: Money Labor Personal Property >$950, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use
Jonathan Rodney Olvera, 53, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance
Hannah Elizabeth Yarbrough, 19, Suspicion of Court Ordered Transport
Patrisha Lashay Brown, 27, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Driv on Rev/Sus DL:Drunk/Refuse Chem tst
Tony Robles Soqui, 66, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd.
Coryna Martinez, 35, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc, Vandalism
Stephanie K Mello, 29, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, Under Influence Cont Substance Out of County Warrant-Felony
Anthony William Alvarado, 27, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration
Jay Lee Soria, 48, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Unlicensed Driver,
DUI - Under the influence of any drug, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use
Sonni Morgann Cameron, 37, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substances,
Poss Cntrl'd Subst w/priors, Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc, Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance
Juan Miguel Ferrer, 36, Suspicion of Attempt to Commit 496 PC Stolen Property
Christopher Alfred Babinczki,, 32, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Impersonate to Make Other Liable, Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.
Spencer Dean Betts, 31, Suspicion of Evade P/O-Wanton Disregard for Safety, Resist/Delay/Obstruct Officer, Reckless Driving:Highway
Tony Richard Sandoval, 51, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance
Alberto Robert Romero, 30, Suspicion of Parole Violation
