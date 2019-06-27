{{featured_button_text}}

Monday, June 24

Nicholas Austin Pinon, 19, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Drunk in Public

Martin Tovar Zambrano, 48, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant,

Marco John Bautista, 38, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Out of County Bench Warrant, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI

Michael Angel Vazquez, 21, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Matthew James Gutierrez, 29, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Carry Concealed Dirk or Dagger, Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use

Quintillius Boykin, 39, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc

Isaac Michael Padilla, 44, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance

Ruben Mapula Ortega, 59, Suspicion of 290 Violation After Incarceration, Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol

Lori Jane Salazar, 33, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance

Lindsay Marie Millerperkins, 29, Suspicion of Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less, Under Influence Cont Substance

Joshua John Leahy, 37, Suspicion of Tresspassing

Mike Joseph Martinez, 29, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Possess Stolen Vehicle Vessel Trailer, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe

Breanna Nicole Bulgara, 25, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Possess Stolen Vehicle Vessel Trailer, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr

Sharlie Michelle Molina. 50, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance

Aaron Douglas Oliveira, 26, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Mahalia Lynai Amor, 27, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc

Juan Manuel Delatorre, 28, Suspicion of Stalking, Poss Leaded Cane/Billy/Blackjack/Sap

Tuesday, June 25

Manuel Henry Correia, 52, Suspicion of Fugitive from Justice: No Warrant

Devin Michael Joseph Mattos, 29, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Grand Theft: Money Labor Personal Property >$950, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use

Jonathan Rodney Olvera, 53, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance

Hannah Elizabeth Yarbrough, 19, Suspicion of Court Ordered Transport

Patrisha Lashay Brown, 27, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Driv on Rev/Sus DL:Drunk/Refuse Chem tst

Tony Robles Soqui, 66, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd.

Coryna Martinez, 35, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc, Vandalism

Stephanie K Mello, 29, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, Under Influence Cont Substance Out of County Warrant-Felony

Anthony William Alvarado, 27, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration

Jay Lee Soria, 48, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Unlicensed Driver,

DUI - Under the influence of any drug, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use

Sonni Morgann Cameron, 37, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substances,

Poss Cntrl'd Subst w/priors, Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc, Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance

Juan Miguel Ferrer, 36, Suspicion of Attempt to Commit 496 PC Stolen Property

Christopher Alfred Babinczki,, 32, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Impersonate to Make Other Liable, Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.

Spencer Dean Betts, 31, Suspicion of Evade P/O-Wanton Disregard for Safety, Resist/Delay/Obstruct Officer, Reckless Driving:Highway

Tony Richard Sandoval, 51, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance

Alberto Robert Romero, 30, Suspicion of Parole Violation

