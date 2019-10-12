Wednesday, Oct. 9
Maria Christina Renteria, 51, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd.
Anthony Bernard Upkins, 23, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Poss Cntrl'd Subst w/priors, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales
Ryan Lee Stamphill, 27, Suspicion of Vandalism
Danielle Cean Brock, 33, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration, Under Influence Cont Substance
Deidra Mawntee Hall, 41, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony
Valentine Flores, 43, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony
Miguel Francisco Montes, 24, Suspicion of MFG/Import/Etc Short-Barreled Rifle,
Elaine Victoria Gaytan, 28, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Falsely Impersonate Another
Thursday, Oct. 10
Carlos A Gonzalez, 25, Suspicion of Battery by Prisoner
Alexander Valdivia, 27, Suspicion of ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, | Possess Drugs Where Prisoners are Kept
Andrew Gonzalez, 20, Suspicion of Contact w/Minor with Intent Sex
Ivan Johnson, 25, Suspicion of Aggregate/Consec Terms-Multiple Conv, Battery by Prisoner
Elonda Nicole Logan, 47, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
