Wednesday, Oct. 9

Maria Christina Renteria, 51, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd.

Anthony Bernard Upkins, 23, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Poss Cntrl'd Subst w/priors, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales

Ryan Lee Stamphill, 27, Suspicion of Vandalism

Danielle Cean Brock, 33, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration, Under Influence Cont Substance

Deidra Mawntee Hall, 41, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony

Valentine Flores, 43, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony

Miguel Francisco Montes, 24, Suspicion of MFG/Import/Etc Short-Barreled Rifle,

Elaine Victoria Gaytan, 28, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Falsely Impersonate Another

Thursday, Oct. 10

Carlos A Gonzalez, 25, Suspicion of Battery by Prisoner

Alexander Valdivia, 27, Suspicion of ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, | Possess Drugs Where Prisoners are Kept

Andrew Gonzalez, 20, Suspicion of Contact w/Minor with Intent Sex

Ivan Johnson, 25, Suspicion of Aggregate/Consec Terms-Multiple Conv, Battery by Prisoner

Elonda Nicole Logan, 47, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

