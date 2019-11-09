Wednesday, Nov. 6
Chelsea Cheyenne Becker, 25, Suspicion of Murder; First Degree
Michael Campa, 57, Suspicion of Falsely Impersonate Another, Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio., Poss of Controlled Substance
Rafael Villalobos Hernandez, 26, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Spousal Abuse, DUI - Felony - .08 per se, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI
Jon Harvey Baker, 29, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Bench Warrant Felony, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Poss of Controlled Substance
Brandi Kay MacAdam, 35, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration
Brian Christopher Moravetz, 46, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl
Pedro Alejandro Murillo Uribe, 31, Suspicion of Grand Theft: Money Labor Personal Property >$950, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), Unlicensed Driver
Thursday, Nov. 7
Daniel Weber, 25, Suspicion of Robbery, Battery
Ivan Angel Vazquez, 22, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize
Yesenia Magallanes, 23, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Vandalism, Damage $400+, Battery, Out of County Bench Warrant
Edgar Rodriguez, 34, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Possess Drugs Where Prisoners are Kept, Enhancement of Prison Term-Prior Felony
John Garcia, 58, Suspicion of Poss Cntrl'd Subst w/priors, Unlicensed Driver
Corry Antwan Harper, 34, Suspicion of Carry Conceal Firearm in Veh, MFG/Sale/Possess LG Capacity Magazine, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Carry Loaded FA in Public:Specific Circu, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, Carry Loaded Firearm:Not Register Owner
Brittnee Renee Phelps, 30, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Flash Incarceration
