Wednesday, Nov. 6

Chelsea Cheyenne Becker, 25, Suspicion of Murder; First Degree

Michael Campa, 57, Suspicion of Falsely Impersonate Another, Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio., Poss of Controlled Substance

Rafael Villalobos Hernandez, 26, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Spousal Abuse, DUI - Felony - .08 per se, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI

Jon Harvey Baker, 29, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Bench Warrant Felony, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Poss of Controlled Substance

Brandi Kay MacAdam, 35, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration

Brian Christopher Moravetz, 46, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl

Pedro Alejandro Murillo Uribe, 31, Suspicion of Grand Theft: Money Labor Personal Property >$950, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), Unlicensed Driver

Thursday, Nov. 7

Daniel Weber, 25, Suspicion of Robbery, Battery

Ivan Angel Vazquez, 22, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize

Yesenia Magallanes, 23, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Vandalism, Damage $400+, Battery, Out of County Bench Warrant

Edgar Rodriguez, 34, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Possess Drugs Where Prisoners are Kept, Enhancement of Prison Term-Prior Felony

John Garcia, 58, Suspicion of Poss Cntrl'd Subst w/priors, Unlicensed Driver

Corry Antwan Harper, 34, Suspicion of Carry Conceal Firearm in Veh, MFG/Sale/Possess LG Capacity Magazine, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Carry Loaded FA in Public:Specific Circu, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, Carry Loaded Firearm:Not Register Owner

Brittnee Renee Phelps, 30, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Flash Incarceration

