Friday, Sept. 27
Chase Thomas Dewey, 21, Suspicion of Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, DUI - Under the influence of any drug
Rigo Virgo Ensaldo-Hernandez, 26, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant
Whitney Dale Young, 34, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use
Judith Michelle Amerson, 50, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant
Alfredo Ramirez Bravo, 27, Suspicion of Burglary, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More)
Miguel Angel Ortiz, 28, Suspicion of Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize
Brian Carlos Campos, 28, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Rape - Force/Fear/Duress/etc, Fight/Challenge Fight Public Place
Saturday, Sept. 28
KC Bouslough, 50, Suspicion of Out of County Warrant-Felony, Prob Dept Warr - Prob Viol
Horacio Agosto Flores, 52, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc,
Jorge Villicana Jr. 23, Suspicion of Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Marijuana, Poss for Sales,
Ryan Timothy Impallaria, 23, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Arely Elizabeth Agustin-Lopez, 19, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Cesar Escobedo, 33, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Fail to Register/etc; Felony Sex Off, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc
Sunday, Sept. 29
Alexis Cache Oliveria, 20, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Interfering with Police Ofcr
Victor Felipe Solis, 40, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize
Jonathan Celis, 20, Suspicion of Participate in Street Gang, Stalking, Intimidate Witness/Victim
Rafael Contreras, 55, Suspicion of DUI - Felony
Thomas Nicholas Bonaparte, 28, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Poss Drugs/Alcoholic Bev in Prison/Jail,
Stacey Ann Smith, 32, Suspicion of Robbery
Amari Nalizha French, 21, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant
Rachel Denise Andrews, 51, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Robert Derek Henley, 35, Suspicion of Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc
Michael Pereira Oliveira, 33, Suspicion of Revocation of Parole, Out of County Bench Warrant
