{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, Sept. 27

Chase Thomas Dewey, 21, Suspicion of Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, DUI - Under the influence of any drug

Rigo Virgo Ensaldo-Hernandez, 26, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant

Whitney Dale Young, 34, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use

Judith Michelle Amerson, 50, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant

Alfredo Ramirez Bravo, 27, Suspicion of Burglary, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More)

Miguel Angel Ortiz, 28, Suspicion of Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize

Brian Carlos Campos, 28, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Rape - Force/Fear/Duress/etc, Fight/Challenge Fight Public Place

Saturday, Sept. 28

KC Bouslough, 50, Suspicion of Out of County Warrant-Felony, Prob Dept Warr - Prob Viol

Horacio Agosto Flores, 52, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc,

Jorge Villicana Jr. 23, Suspicion of Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Marijuana, Poss for Sales,

Ryan Timothy Impallaria, 23, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Arely Elizabeth Agustin-Lopez, 19, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Cesar Escobedo, 33, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Fail to Register/etc; Felony Sex Off, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc

Sunday, Sept. 29

Alexis Cache Oliveria, 20, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Interfering with Police Ofcr

Victor Felipe Solis, 40, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize

Jonathan Celis, 20, Suspicion of Participate in Street Gang, Stalking, Intimidate Witness/Victim

Rafael Contreras, 55, Suspicion of DUI - Felony

Thomas Nicholas Bonaparte, 28, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Poss Drugs/Alcoholic Bev in Prison/Jail,

Stacey Ann Smith, 32, Suspicion of Robbery

Amari Nalizha French, 21, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant

Rachel Denise Andrews, 51, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Robert Derek Henley, 35, Suspicion of Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc

Michael Pereira Oliveira, 33, Suspicion of Revocation of Parole, Out of County Bench Warrant

Get local Crime & Courts news sent to your inbox weekly

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments