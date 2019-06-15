{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, June 12

Jorge Luis Fernandez-Morales, 31, Suspicion of Sexual Battery, by Force, Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc

Brenda Kanay Gonzales, 28, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Bench Warrant Misd., Unlicensed Driver

Kelly James Fox, 33, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Parole Violation

Mario Daniel McCullum, 30, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance

Vanessa Marie Garcia, 37, Suspicion of Impersonate to Make Other Liable, Escape Jail/Etc While Charged w/a Felony

Lyndsie Anne Gomes, 33, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd.

Yitzak Yeziel Gonzalez, 26, Suspicion of DUI - Under the influence of any drug, Under Influence CS & w/Firearm

Logan Michael Peichoto, 18, Suspicion of Attempt to Commit 496 PC Stolen Property

Marissa Renae Castillo, 25, Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab

Samantha Michelle Newberry, 27, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Controlled Substances

Janet Flores Moreno, 38, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Under Influence Cont Substance,

Delia Santana, 44, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd, DUI - Felony - .08 per se, Driv on Rev/Sus DL:Drunk/Refuse Chem tst,

Arthur Kong, 40, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol

James Alfredo Vargas, 26, Suspicion of Murder, Attempted Murder, Participate in Criminal Strt Gang/Threats to commit crimes/Result in Death or GBI

Samuel Vargas Lopez, 39, Suspicion of PRCS Hold

Charles Lake Davis, 58, Suspicion of Parole Violation

James Edmon Eason, 24, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Controlled Substance

Christopher John Chasmar, 35, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Under Influence Cont Substance

Thursday, June 13

William Arthur Hackmann, 65, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol - Misd

Jesus Ivoa Escalante, 40, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Drunk in Public

Marcial Villalobos-Figueroa, 31, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance

Joseph Gregory Tamayo, 30, Suspicion of Fail to Reg-Felony Sex Offense

Ramon Orozco, 26, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Under Influence Cont Substance, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use

Javier Jr. Gonzalez, 28, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Robbery, Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc, Battery,

Leonardo Angel Acunaguerrero, 20, Suspicion of Hit and Run/prop damage only - Misd

Bruce Holden Halstead, 24, Suspicion of Marijuana, Sales/Furnish/Give, Poss Contr Substance w/o Prescription, Marijuana, Poss for Sales

Marcial Villalobos-Figueroa, 31, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance

Virath Kiaosouvath, 44, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance

Charles Richard Roberts, 60, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol – Misd, DUI - Misd - .08 per se

Paul Anthony Ogle, 37, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance, Interfering with Police Ofcr, Possession of Access Card w/Intent to Defraud

Jason Scott Powers, 38, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, DUI - Under the influence of any drug, Out of County Bench Warrant

Jerry Wayne Sotelo, 41, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Donald Ray McQuiller, 60, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Unlicensed Driver, Driv on rev/sus lic

Pedro Luis Meza, 33, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Parole Flash Incarceration

Donte Darnell McDonald, 37, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant

Joseph Gregory Tamayo, 30, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Fail to Reg-Felony Sex Offense

Wendy Rae Scott, 39, Suspicion of Fail Reg Gain/LV Resid, Bench Warrant Misd., Prob Dept Warr - Prob Viol

Angela Frances Hernandez, 42, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., DUI - Under the influence of any drug, Driv on rev/sus lic

