Wednesday, June 12
Jorge Luis Fernandez-Morales, 31, Suspicion of Sexual Battery, by Force, Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc
Brenda Kanay Gonzales, 28, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Bench Warrant Misd., Unlicensed Driver
Kelly James Fox, 33, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Parole Violation
Mario Daniel McCullum, 30, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance
Vanessa Marie Garcia, 37, Suspicion of Impersonate to Make Other Liable, Escape Jail/Etc While Charged w/a Felony
Lyndsie Anne Gomes, 33, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd.
Yitzak Yeziel Gonzalez, 26, Suspicion of DUI - Under the influence of any drug, Under Influence CS & w/Firearm
Logan Michael Peichoto, 18, Suspicion of Attempt to Commit 496 PC Stolen Property
Marissa Renae Castillo, 25, Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab
Samantha Michelle Newberry, 27, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Controlled Substances
Janet Flores Moreno, 38, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Under Influence Cont Substance,
Delia Santana, 44, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd, DUI - Felony - .08 per se, Driv on Rev/Sus DL:Drunk/Refuse Chem tst,
Arthur Kong, 40, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol
James Alfredo Vargas, 26, Suspicion of Murder, Attempted Murder, Participate in Criminal Strt Gang/Threats to commit crimes/Result in Death or GBI
Samuel Vargas Lopez, 39, Suspicion of PRCS Hold
Charles Lake Davis, 58, Suspicion of Parole Violation
James Edmon Eason, 24, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Controlled Substance
Christopher John Chasmar, 35, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Under Influence Cont Substance
Thursday, June 13
William Arthur Hackmann, 65, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol - Misd
Jesus Ivoa Escalante, 40, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Drunk in Public
Marcial Villalobos-Figueroa, 31, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance
Joseph Gregory Tamayo, 30, Suspicion of Fail to Reg-Felony Sex Offense
Ramon Orozco, 26, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Under Influence Cont Substance, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use
Javier Jr. Gonzalez, 28, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Robbery, Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc, Battery,
Leonardo Angel Acunaguerrero, 20, Suspicion of Hit and Run/prop damage only - Misd
Bruce Holden Halstead, 24, Suspicion of Marijuana, Sales/Furnish/Give, Poss Contr Substance w/o Prescription, Marijuana, Poss for Sales
Marcial Villalobos-Figueroa, 31, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance
Virath Kiaosouvath, 44, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance
Charles Richard Roberts, 60, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol – Misd, DUI - Misd - .08 per se
Paul Anthony Ogle, 37, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance, Interfering with Police Ofcr, Possession of Access Card w/Intent to Defraud
Jason Scott Powers, 38, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, DUI - Under the influence of any drug, Out of County Bench Warrant
Jerry Wayne Sotelo, 41, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Donald Ray McQuiller, 60, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Unlicensed Driver, Driv on rev/sus lic
Pedro Luis Meza, 33, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Parole Flash Incarceration
Donte Darnell McDonald, 37, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant
Joseph Gregory Tamayo, 30, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Fail to Reg-Felony Sex Offense
Wendy Rae Scott, 39, Suspicion of Fail Reg Gain/LV Resid, Bench Warrant Misd., Prob Dept Warr - Prob Viol
Angela Frances Hernandez, 42, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., DUI - Under the influence of any drug, Driv on rev/sus lic
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.