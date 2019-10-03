{{featured_button_text}}

Monday, Sept. 30

Christian Allen Ochoa, 20, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Driv on rev/sus lic

Jerry Wayne Rice, 47, Suspicion of Burglary, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe, Poss of Controlled Substance

Santiago Barrera, 40, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use

Caleb Nicholas Wedderburn, 34, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.

Mark Anthony Cervera, 28, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Alexander Valdivia, 27, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration

Manuel Andrew Magana Roldan, 26, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Adrian Lupe Silva, 41, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance

Manuel Marin, 36, Suspicion of Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Poss of Controlled Substance

Albert Lee Richardson, 50, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance

Nicole Lashawn Davis, 36, Suspicion of Burglary, Bench Warrant Felony, Enhancement of Prison Term-New Felony, Excluded/Ejected from Gambling Establish, Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc

Manuel Junior Sandoval, 30, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Kidnapping, False Imprisonment

Caseall Leedale Reed, 42, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO), Enhancement of Prison Term-New Felony, Driv on rev/sus lic

Martin Lewis Saiz, 48, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Makeda Catrell Curry, 33, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or Less)

Gerrit Michael Plooy, 49, Suspicion of Battery, Serious Bodily Injury, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI

Joey Lynn, 32, Suspicion of  Flash Incarceration

