Monday, Sept. 30
Christian Allen Ochoa, 20, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Driv on rev/sus lic
Jerry Wayne Rice, 47, Suspicion of Burglary, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe, Poss of Controlled Substance
Santiago Barrera, 40, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use
Caleb Nicholas Wedderburn, 34, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.
Mark Anthony Cervera, 28, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Alexander Valdivia, 27, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration
Manuel Andrew Magana Roldan, 26, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Adrian Lupe Silva, 41, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance
Manuel Marin, 36, Suspicion of Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Poss of Controlled Substance
Albert Lee Richardson, 50, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance
Nicole Lashawn Davis, 36, Suspicion of Burglary, Bench Warrant Felony, Enhancement of Prison Term-New Felony, Excluded/Ejected from Gambling Establish, Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc
Manuel Junior Sandoval, 30, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Kidnapping, False Imprisonment
Caseall Leedale Reed, 42, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO), Enhancement of Prison Term-New Felony, Driv on rev/sus lic
Martin Lewis Saiz, 48, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Makeda Catrell Curry, 33, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or Less)
Gerrit Michael Plooy, 49, Suspicion of Battery, Serious Bodily Injury, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI
Joey Lynn, 32, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration
