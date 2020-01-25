{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Christopher Alfred Babinczki, 33, Suspicion of Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Post Release Community Supervision Vio., Resist/Delay/Obstruct Officer

Miguel Adam Salgado, 39, Suspicion of Unlawful Sexual Intercourse w/minor:+3y, Prob Dept Warr - Prob Viol

Johnny Stephen Currey, 34, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.

Brandi Leann Anderson, 39, Suspicion of Fugitive from Justice

Thursday, Jan. 23

Gabriel Edward Martinez, 23, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Arson:Property, Fail to Register as Arson Offender, Bench Warrant Felony, Poss Drugs/Alcoholic Bev in Prison/Jail

Uvaldo Mercado Zacarias, 35, Suspicion of Sex Crimes w/Child -14 yrs Force/Fear

Christopher James Rios, 39, Suspicion of Contact w/Minor Intent Sex

Justin Micahel Cabral, 28, Suspicion of Post Release Community Supervision Vio.

