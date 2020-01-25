Wednesday, Jan. 22
Christopher Alfred Babinczki, 33, Suspicion of Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Post Release Community Supervision Vio., Resist/Delay/Obstruct Officer
Miguel Adam Salgado, 39, Suspicion of Unlawful Sexual Intercourse w/minor:+3y, Prob Dept Warr - Prob Viol
Johnny Stephen Currey, 34, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.
Brandi Leann Anderson, 39, Suspicion of Fugitive from Justice
Thursday, Jan. 23
Gabriel Edward Martinez, 23, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Arson:Property, Fail to Register as Arson Offender, Bench Warrant Felony, Poss Drugs/Alcoholic Bev in Prison/Jail
Uvaldo Mercado Zacarias, 35, Suspicion of Sex Crimes w/Child -14 yrs Force/Fear
Christopher James Rios, 39, Suspicion of Contact w/Minor Intent Sex
Justin Micahel Cabral, 28, Suspicion of Post Release Community Supervision Vio.
