Wednesday, July 24

Michael Echeveste, 37, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Exhibit Deadly Weapon:Not Firearm

Nicholas Austin Gonzalez, 19, Suspicion of Evading Peace Officer, Reckless Driving:Highway

Luis Gonzalez Toledo, 37, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd. Under Influence Cont Substance

Thursday, July 25

Alan Craig Grandmont, 34, Suspicion of Possess +600 Obscene Images Minr Sex Act, Aggregate/Consec Terms-Multiple Conv, Parole Violation

Miguel Francisco Montes, 23, Suspicion of MFG/Import/Etc Short-Barreled Rifle, Participate in Street Gang

Eleazar Vasquez-Cervantes, 32, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Bench Warrant Misd.

Jonathan Jay Salazar, 28, Suspicion of Robbery, Spousal Abuse, Child Endanger; No Poss GBI/De

Raul Botello, 26, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, False Imprisonment, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, 

Octavio Luis Mendoza, 22, Suspicion of Battery on Peace Ofcr/Fire/etc, Resist/Delay/Obstruct Officer, DUI - Under the influence of any drug

Nestor Daniel Montesdeoca, 34, Suspicion of PRCS Hold

Julian Blythe Marin, 32, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc

Anna Marie Corona, 42, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Bench Warrant Misd., Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or Less)

Caleb Nicholas Wedderburn, 34, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration

Jonathan Patrick Moser, 35, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Brandy Lejon Stone, 48, Suspicion of Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less, Conspiracy; Commt Crime

Tyrin Marcell Perry, 23, Suspicion of Parole Violation

