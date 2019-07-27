Wednesday, July 24
Michael Echeveste, 37, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Exhibit Deadly Weapon:Not Firearm
Nicholas Austin Gonzalez, 19, Suspicion of Evading Peace Officer, Reckless Driving:Highway
Luis Gonzalez Toledo, 37, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd. Under Influence Cont Substance
Thursday, July 25
Alan Craig Grandmont, 34, Suspicion of Possess +600 Obscene Images Minr Sex Act, Aggregate/Consec Terms-Multiple Conv, Parole Violation
Miguel Francisco Montes, 23, Suspicion of MFG/Import/Etc Short-Barreled Rifle, Participate in Street Gang
Eleazar Vasquez-Cervantes, 32, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Bench Warrant Misd.
Jonathan Jay Salazar, 28, Suspicion of Robbery, Spousal Abuse, Child Endanger; No Poss GBI/De
Raul Botello, 26, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, False Imprisonment, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death,
Octavio Luis Mendoza, 22, Suspicion of Battery on Peace Ofcr/Fire/etc, Resist/Delay/Obstruct Officer, DUI - Under the influence of any drug
Nestor Daniel Montesdeoca, 34, Suspicion of PRCS Hold
Julian Blythe Marin, 32, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc
Anna Marie Corona, 42, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Bench Warrant Misd., Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or Less)
Caleb Nicholas Wedderburn, 34, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration
Jonathan Patrick Moser, 35, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Brandy Lejon Stone, 48, Suspicion of Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less, Conspiracy; Commt Crime
Tyrin Marcell Perry, 23, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.