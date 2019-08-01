Monday, July 29
Trevor Wharry, 29, Suspicion of Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), Interfering with Police Ofcr
Manuel Robles, 32, Suspicion of Carry Loaded FA in Public:Specific Circu, Exhibit Firearm, Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol
Sasha Castaneda, 35, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Brayden Kinser Duinkerken, 26, Suspicion of Hit & Run – Injury, Bench Warrant Misd., DUI Alcohol - Misd
Diana Saldana, 37, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Under Influence Cont Substance
Eric Lee Feldman, 33, Suspicion of Interfering with Police Ofcr, Flash Incarceration, Poss of Controlled Substance
Breann Monet Martin, 26, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Poss of Controlled Substance, Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Possess Stolen Vehicle Vessel Trailer, Poss Personal ID Info-Intent to Defraud, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr
Guadalupe Jose Gonzalez, 34, Suspicion of Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO), Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol
Barry Austin Farmer, 39, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Jennifer Lynn Shores, 40, Suspicion of Induce/etc Minor to Violate CS, Revocation of Parole
David Lee Johnson, 32, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Michael Vincent Alvarez, 33, Suspicion of Evade P/O-Wanton Disregard for Safety, Violation of Supervised Release, Poss of Controlled Substance, Kidnapping, Resist/Delay/Obstruct Officer
Tuesday, July 30
Randell Richard Wrzesinski, 56, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance, Disorderly Conduct: Intox Drug w/Alcohol, Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use,
Kevin William Rost, 18, Suspicion of Switchblade Knife on Person, Flash Incarceration
Christopher James Ruttlen, 30, Suspicion of Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc, Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Poss of Controlled Substances
Noel Angel Boytes, 29, Suspicion of Vandalism, Participate in Street Gang, Interfering with Police Ofcr
Anthony Cruz Mayorquin, 27, Suspicion of Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Burglary, Impersonate to Make Other Liable, Poss of Controlled Substances,
Britni Ann Burden, 29, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol – Misd, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI, Bench Warrant Misd., Wet Reckless
Steven Wade Wheeler, 39, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance
Angie Armenta, 53, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize
Luis Alberto Toledo, 37, Suspicion of Vandalism, DUI - Under the influence of any drug
Joycleyn Rose Lupton, 29, Suspicion of Child Abduct, No Custody Right
Alan Brandon Ianni, 37, Suspicion of Burglary:Felony 1st Degree, Theft of Elder/Dependent Adult Under >$950
Michael Tyrone Hardison, 37, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Joel Jaime Soto, 35, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio., Spousal Abuse, DUI - Felony - .08 per se
Jose Luis Villalobos, 29, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
