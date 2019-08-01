{{featured_button_text}}

Monday, July 29

Trevor Wharry, 29, Suspicion of Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), Interfering with Police Ofcr

Manuel Robles, 32, Suspicion of Carry Loaded FA in Public:Specific Circu, Exhibit Firearm, Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol

Sasha Castaneda, 35, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Brayden Kinser Duinkerken, 26, Suspicion of Hit & Run – Injury, Bench Warrant Misd., DUI Alcohol - Misd

Diana Saldana, 37, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Under Influence Cont Substance

Eric Lee Feldman, 33, Suspicion of Interfering with Police Ofcr, Flash Incarceration, Poss of Controlled Substance

Breann Monet Martin, 26, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Poss of Controlled Substance, Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Possess Stolen Vehicle Vessel Trailer, Poss Personal ID Info-Intent to Defraud, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr

Guadalupe Jose Gonzalez, 34, Suspicion of Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO), Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol

Barry Austin Farmer, 39, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Jennifer Lynn Shores, 40, Suspicion of Induce/etc Minor to Violate CS, Revocation of Parole

David Lee Johnson, 32, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Michael Vincent Alvarez, 33, Suspicion of Evade P/O-Wanton Disregard for Safety, Violation of Supervised Release, Poss of Controlled Substance, Kidnapping, Resist/Delay/Obstruct Officer

Tuesday, July 30

Randell Richard Wrzesinski, 56, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance, Disorderly Conduct: Intox Drug w/Alcohol, Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use,

Kevin William Rost, 18, Suspicion of Switchblade Knife on Person, Flash Incarceration

Christopher James Ruttlen, 30, Suspicion of Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc, Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Poss of Controlled Substances

Noel Angel Boytes, 29, Suspicion of Vandalism, Participate in Street Gang, Interfering with Police Ofcr

Anthony Cruz Mayorquin, 27, Suspicion of Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Burglary, Impersonate to Make Other Liable, Poss of Controlled Substances,

Britni Ann Burden, 29, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol – Misd, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI, Bench Warrant Misd., Wet Reckless

Steven Wade Wheeler, 39, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance

Angie Armenta, 53, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize

Luis Alberto Toledo, 37, Suspicion of Vandalism, DUI - Under the influence of any drug

Joycleyn Rose Lupton, 29, Suspicion of Child Abduct, No Custody Right

Alan Brandon Ianni, 37, Suspicion of Burglary:Felony 1st Degree, Theft of Elder/Dependent Adult Under >$950

Michael Tyrone Hardison, 37, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Joel Jaime Soto, 35, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio., Spousal Abuse, DUI - Felony - .08 per se

Jose Luis Villalobos, 29, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

