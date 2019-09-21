{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday, Sept. 19

Derrick Charles Gomes, 34, Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI

Alexander Shane Hernandez, 27, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.

Lucia Panduro Gomez, 24, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol:Causing Bodily Injury-Felony, Manslaughter; Gross Veh w/DUI

Freddie Wilfred Herrera, 31, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or Less), Carry Concealed Weapon in Vehicle,

Carry Loaded Firearm in Public Per/Veh

Tomas Herevia, 49, Suspicion of Interfering with Police Ofcr, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr, Under Influence Cont Substance, Annoy/Molest Child under 18

Kristina Michelle Gomez, 30, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substances, Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc,

Andrew James Gomez, 32, Suspicion of Possess/Etc Burglary Tools, Att Burglary 1st Degree, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe, Cont Substance, Poss for Sales

Amanda Lynn Banuelos, 32, Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr

Steven Matthew Cruz, 24, Suspicion of Vandalism, Deface w/Paint/etc, Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc

Jessica Lenae Cano, 37, Suspicion of Burglary, Prob Dept Warr - Prob Viol

Ashley Pearl Marie Padilla, 35, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Burglary:Felony 1st Degree, Burglary:Felony 2nd Degree, Vandalism

Lennie Marty Ignacio, 31, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Post Release Community Supervision Vio., Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe, Under Influence Cont Substance

Troy Scott West, 56, Suspicion of Rape - Force/Fear/Duress/etc

Gerald Jason Hudson, 36, Suspicion of Battery, Parole Violation

