{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, June 19

Jason Jerome Scott, 30, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substances, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Bench Warrant Misd., False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr

Wendy Ann Gonzales, 40, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, Out of County Warrant-Misd

Daniel Salazar, 28, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Poss Drugs/Alcoholic Bev in Prison/Jail, Driv on rev/sus lic

William Steffan parker, 32, Suspicion of Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO)

Isaiah Jose Gonzalez, 19, Suspicion of Poss Firearm w/Prior Violent Off Convict, Bench Warrant Felony, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI, Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO), Fireworks, Possess w/o Permit

Juan Manuel Gonzales, 26, Suspicion of Murder; First Degree Carry Loaded FA in Public:Specific Circu, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, Carry Concealed Weapon On Person Felony, Convicted Person Poss/Own Firearm:Probat, Carry Loaded Firearm, Gang Member, CCW:CRIM STREET GANG:ACTIVE

Juan Manuel Solorzano, 26, Suspicion of Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, Prob Dept Warr - Prob Viol, Carry Conceal Firearm in Veh, Poss Firearm w/Prior Violent Off Convict

Andrew David Grijalva, 27, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Hit and Run/prop damage only - Misd

Janna Joyce Cucci, 31, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substances, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe, Under Influence Cont Substance

Frank Frias Neto, 25, Suspicion of Poss Firearm w/Prior Violent Off Convict, Parole Violation, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition

Anthony Xavier Gonzalez, 20, Suspicion of Interfering with Police Ofcr, Spousal Abuse, Prob Dept Warr - Prob Viol, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, Poss Firearm w/Prior Violent Off Convict

Angela Marie Leasure, 39, Suspicion of Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Interfering with Police Ofcr

Lorie Janebedrigo Alcala, 36, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance

Joseph Mario Leon, 31, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI

Roberto Roque Rossel, 33, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Intox Drug w/Alcohol, Vandalism

Paavo Alexi Luoma, 47, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Under Influence Cont Substance, Vandalism, Damage $5000-50,000, Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order

Thursday, June 20

Rebecca Michelle Perez, 43, Suspicion of Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, DUI Alcohol – Misd, DUI - Misd - .08 per se

Juanita Suzane Sanchez, 37, Suspicion of Battery, Vandalism, Damage under $400, Interfering with Police Ofcr

Richard Sanchez, 30, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance

Eduardo Abundis Garcia, 26, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use

Allison Leigh Russell, 25, Suspicion of Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More)

Adam Lee Garza, 43, Suspicion of Poss of Contr Subs-Not Prev Convicted

Jasmine Raylene Havens, 18, Suspicion of Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less

Jose Elias Vega, 36, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol:Causing Bodily Injury, DUI - Misd.-.08 per se:Cause Bodily Inj, Unlicensed Driver, Spousal Abuse, False Imprisonment, Damage/Destroy any Wireless Com Device

Lewis Nathaniel Fowler, 36, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Under Influence Cont Substance

Raul Botello, 26, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance

Corey Andre Thomas, 29, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., DUI Alcohol – Misd, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI, DUI-Excsv spd/rckls drvng

Thanhya Michelle Pierce, 45, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI

Michael Ernest Aguilar, 47, Suspicion of Battery

Joe Lewis Matthews, 53, Suspicion of Poss Cntrl'd Subst w/priors, Parole Violation

Johnny Juan Castaneda, 42, Suspicion of Battery

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments