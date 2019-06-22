Wednesday, June 19
Jason Jerome Scott, 30, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substances, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Bench Warrant Misd., False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr
Wendy Ann Gonzales, 40, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, Out of County Warrant-Misd
Daniel Salazar, 28, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Poss Drugs/Alcoholic Bev in Prison/Jail, Driv on rev/sus lic
William Steffan parker, 32, Suspicion of Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO)
Isaiah Jose Gonzalez, 19, Suspicion of Poss Firearm w/Prior Violent Off Convict, Bench Warrant Felony, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI, Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO), Fireworks, Possess w/o Permit
Juan Manuel Gonzales, 26, Suspicion of Murder; First Degree Carry Loaded FA in Public:Specific Circu, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, Carry Concealed Weapon On Person Felony, Convicted Person Poss/Own Firearm:Probat, Carry Loaded Firearm, Gang Member, CCW:CRIM STREET GANG:ACTIVE
Juan Manuel Solorzano, 26, Suspicion of Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, Prob Dept Warr - Prob Viol, Carry Conceal Firearm in Veh, Poss Firearm w/Prior Violent Off Convict
Andrew David Grijalva, 27, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Hit and Run/prop damage only - Misd
Janna Joyce Cucci, 31, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substances, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe, Under Influence Cont Substance
Frank Frias Neto, 25, Suspicion of Poss Firearm w/Prior Violent Off Convict, Parole Violation, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition
Anthony Xavier Gonzalez, 20, Suspicion of Interfering with Police Ofcr, Spousal Abuse, Prob Dept Warr - Prob Viol, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, Poss Firearm w/Prior Violent Off Convict
Angela Marie Leasure, 39, Suspicion of Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Interfering with Police Ofcr
Lorie Janebedrigo Alcala, 36, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance
Joseph Mario Leon, 31, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI
Roberto Roque Rossel, 33, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Intox Drug w/Alcohol, Vandalism
Paavo Alexi Luoma, 47, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Under Influence Cont Substance, Vandalism, Damage $5000-50,000, Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order
Thursday, June 20
Rebecca Michelle Perez, 43, Suspicion of Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, DUI Alcohol – Misd, DUI - Misd - .08 per se
Juanita Suzane Sanchez, 37, Suspicion of Battery, Vandalism, Damage under $400, Interfering with Police Ofcr
Richard Sanchez, 30, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance
Eduardo Abundis Garcia, 26, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use
Allison Leigh Russell, 25, Suspicion of Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More)
Adam Lee Garza, 43, Suspicion of Poss of Contr Subs-Not Prev Convicted
Jasmine Raylene Havens, 18, Suspicion of Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less
Jose Elias Vega, 36, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol:Causing Bodily Injury, DUI - Misd.-.08 per se:Cause Bodily Inj, Unlicensed Driver, Spousal Abuse, False Imprisonment, Damage/Destroy any Wireless Com Device
Lewis Nathaniel Fowler, 36, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Under Influence Cont Substance
Raul Botello, 26, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance
Corey Andre Thomas, 29, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., DUI Alcohol – Misd, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI, DUI-Excsv spd/rckls drvng
Thanhya Michelle Pierce, 45, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI
Michael Ernest Aguilar, 47, Suspicion of Battery
Joe Lewis Matthews, 53, Suspicion of Poss Cntrl'd Subst w/priors, Parole Violation
Johnny Juan Castaneda, 42, Suspicion of Battery
