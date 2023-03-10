The body of Roberto Hernandez was located Friday afternoon 400 yards west of the Crescent Weir, according to the Kings County Sheriff's Office.

Hernandez, whose family is from Kerman and Tranquility, disappeared early Monday near North Fork Kings River and South Branch Summit Lake Ditch, 17 miles outside Lemoore. He was working along a set of canal gates which he and another family were clearing debris from.

He reportedly walked away from the area to retrieve a rake from his vehicle, but never returned.

