The body of Roberto Hernandez was located Friday afternoon 400 yards west of the Crescent Weir, according to the Kings County Sheriff's Office.
Hernandez, whose family is from Kerman and Tranquility, disappeared early Monday near North Fork Kings River and South Branch Summit Lake Ditch, 17 miles outside Lemoore. He was working along a set of canal gates which he and another family were clearing debris from.
He reportedly walked away from the area to retrieve a rake from his vehicle, but never returned.
Overnight Thursday, Pine Flat Dam reduced water flow into the Kings River due to the major rain storm that was approaching and increased water flow from uncontrolled streams, according to the Sheriff's Office.
With the lower water levels, deputies located the rake Hernandez had gone to retrieve near the weir. With the lower water levels, the Water Rescue Unit was also able to safely deploy divers near the weir to search for Hernandez.
Hernandez' family assisted with the search and began checking downstream from the weir, where they located his body a short time later, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Hernandez's body was discovered shortly before the Sheriff's Office was set to call off the search Friday due to worsening weather.
The search was becoming extremely difficult and dangerous due to drastic weather changes Thursday afternoon and an increase in water flow was making the risk to rescue units and other staff significant, Sgt. Nate Ferrier, Sheriff's Office public information officer, said Friday morning.
Hernandez was in good physical and mental condition at the time of his disappearance, according to the Sheriff's Office, and he had a good relationship with his family members. No foul play is suspected at this time.
An unidentified co-worker of Hernandez reportedly told deputies that as Hernandez was crossing the weir on the Kings River, he asked Hernandez to return to their work truck to retrieve a rake. The reporting party then continued working along the weir while he waited for Hernandez to return.
After 20 minutes he became concerned about Hernandez since he had not returned, and after searching the area he could not locate him.
Patrol staff immediately began searching the area for Hernandez and entered him into the Missing and Unidentified Person Section (MUPS). A "be on the lookout" order was also issued for Hernandez.
The Sheriff’s Office activated the KCSO Water Rescue Unit, Mounted Enforcement Unit, detective personnel, and two air support units (KCSO Air1) (CHP H40).
According to Sheriff’s Office, approximately 30 members of the KCSO were involved in the initial search for Hernandez. Despite an extensive search on day one, law enforcement was unable to locate him.
The search continued Tuesday, with approximately 20 Sheriff’s Office personnel at the scene. Members of the Water Rescue Unit used two boats, one equipped with sonar, to search the Kings River.
The Water Rescue Unit located several locations of interest but determined what they were seeing was debris trapped along the riverbank. Units at the scene used Jet Skis, a Polaris Ranger, and two drones to search along the riverbank and surrounding areas.
On Wednesday, additional resources were added to the search party including the Tulare County Dive and Boating Unit, Fresno County Search and Rescue tracking dogs, California Office of Emergency Services cadaver dogs, and Fresno County and CHP air support units.