Avenal has seen an influx of reports of scam phone calls attempting to extort the Spanish-speaking residents of the city.
“The first one we got that was documented was on Aug. 17,” said Avenal Police Chief Robert Nevárez. “We have received eight reports of either extortions or attempted extortions, all involving Spanish-speaking victims in the City of Avenal.”
According to Nevárez, the scammers have extorted over $1,000 from victims in Avenal in the last week. During the phone calls, the scammers tell the callers in Spanish that they have kidnapped a loved one. Sometimes, they will pretend to be a member of a cartel or have someone scream and yell in the background to convince the caller that someone has been kidnapped. The scammers demand money right away, before the victims have time to check if their loved one is safe.
“The key for them is to try to get a person to react quickly before they have a chance to make phone calls to see if there’s any potential validity to the threat,” Nevárez said.
Nevárez said the scam tries to take advantage of the fact that some Avenal residents may be scared to interact with the police, even if they’re a victim of a crime.
“It’s really unfortunate,” Nevárez said. “A lot of the residents in Avenal are farm laborers. They work incredibly hard for their money and, oftentimes, they’re afraid of interacting with the police. But I want people that are potential victims or victims out there to understand that we’re not interested in their documented status if they’re the victim of a crime or attempted crime.”
The scammers disguise their caller IDs to appear as if they are calling from a local area code so potential victims will be more likely to pick up. Nevárez recommended that residents don’t answer their phone if they don’t recognize the phone number, even if the caller ID originates from a local area code.
“Let them leave a message and then call them back,” Nevárez said. “In this case, it appears the suspects, who could be anywhere in the world, are using an app that assigns a random phone number.”
According to the Federal Communications Commission, this is a process known as neighbor spoofing. Nevárez said one victim had even reported that the phone number from the scammer was changing even while they were on the phone.
Nevárez doesn’t believe these callers are targeting Avenal specifically and said similar calls were going into other areas of Kings County. He said that the department encounters scams like these from time to time and will work with other agencies as necessary to find a victim’s loved one when they can’t be confirmed to be safe.
Hanford Police Captain Stephanie Huddleston said that there has been no recent increase in this type of scam call in Hanford. However, she said she had encountered the scam in the past.
If a victim sends money to the scammer, often wired to a credit card number or through Western Union, Nevárez said it becomes very hard to track the money or the suspects.
“We’re talking about money being wired to different continents,” Nevárez said. “In some cases, it’s incredibly difficult, because we’re talking different law jurisdictions. When we have a case when we can’t determine that the victim’s family is safe, we’ll involve different agencies to help us do that. But as far as trying to identify who the suspects were, it makes it incredibly challenging.”
If a resident receives one of these calls, Nevárez still advised them to contact their police department.
“We’re aware of these eight,” Nevárez said. “There are probably dozens of people who received these phone calls. They should still call us so that we’re aware of it. We can make a report and also track it."