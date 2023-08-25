Avenal has seen an influx of reports of scam phone calls attempting to extort the Spanish-speaking residents of the city.

“The first one we got that was documented was on Aug. 17,” said Avenal Police Chief Robert Nevárez. “We have received eight reports of either extortions or attempted extortions, all involving Spanish-speaking victims in the City of Avenal.”

According to Nevárez, the scammers have extorted over $1,000 from victims in Avenal in the last week. During the phone calls, the scammers tell the callers in Spanish that they have kidnapped a loved one. Sometimes, they will pretend to be a member of a cartel or have someone scream and yell in the background to convince the caller that someone has been kidnapped. The scammers demand money right away, before the victims have time to check if their loved one is safe.

