HANFORD — Santiago Zamora’s attorney filed a motion to dismiss on Tuesday during Zamora’s first-degree murder trial in Kings County Superior Court.
The defense motion was filed because of prosecutorial misconduct and cited case Napue v. Illinois.
The motion states there are seven reasons to dismiss, according to court documents. One of them is the misconduct of no notice given that certain officers’ trial testimonies were contrary to their written reports.
Judge Robert Shane Burns denied the motion on Wednesday, said Assistant District Attorney Phil Esbenshade.
Zamora’s murder trial started July 1, according to court documents. The 26-year-old was arrested in 2015 for the murder of Isaac Donez, according to a previous Sentinel article.
The Lemoore Police Department said that the Nov. 28, 2011 homicide originated from rumors that Zamora was abusing his girlfriend.
A relative of the girlfriend decided to confront Zamora at a Lemoore home in the 200 block of Meadow Place. Donez, then 22 years old, reportedly went with the relative to protect him.
Zamora reportedly shot Donez multiple times during an argument that followed. Zamora, who was 18 at the time, was identified as the sole suspect in the shooting.
Police obtained an arrest warrant, but Zamora had fled the area, officials said. He wasn’t arrested until four years later after the Lemoore Police Department received an anonymous tip that Zamora was back in Kings County.
Since his October 2015 arrest, Zamora’s trial has been through a long journey of delays.
Zamora's first preliminary hearing was in February 2016, according to court documents. After two motions, the jury trial was scheduled in January 2017.
Because of a defense request to retest "firearms already excluded from having any involvement" in the case, the trial was delayed until June and then again to December 2017, according to court documents.
The trial began January 2018. But during jury selection, officials discovered that Zamora committed a series of violent sex crimes against his cellmate in November and December of 2017.
An investigation of the crimes delayed the murder trial until this year.
Zamora was charged with several charges including multiple counts of assault with the intent to commit rape, sodomy or oral copulation, according to court documents.
Zamora was also charged with allegations stating he had used binding and deadly weapons, such as a razor blade, to commit the assaults. He denied or plead guilty to all counts.
The trial date for these crimes has not been scheduled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.