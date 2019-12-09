HANFORD — Two men were arrested Friday for a possible gang-related shooting at a residence, Hanford Police said.
Just after 8 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of east Ivy Street for a report of shots heard in the area.
Upon arrival, officers said they located several spent casings from a handgun and found a residence which had been shot. Police said no one was injured in the shooting and officers were able to retrieve evidence from the scene.
Approximately 35 minutes later, officers were called back to the same area for another report of shots being heard in the area. This time, officials said a witness was able to give a suspect vehicle description and direction of travel.
Officers said they located a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description in the area of 12th Avenue and Grangeville Blvd. They said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed weaving in and out of traffic with no lights on.
Officers were able to catch up to this vehicle and performed a high risk stop on it in the area of Grangeville Boulevard and 14th Avenue, police said.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as 23-year-old Aaron Faubian out of Lemoore and officials said he was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as 21-year-old Nathan Millan out of Coalinga.
Police said a search of the vehicle uncovered a loaded 9mm handgun with the same type and caliber of rounds located at the shooting scene. The shooting is believed to be gang related and both Millan and Faubion are believed to have committed the shooting for the benefit of a criminal street gang, they added.
Officials said both suspects were extremely intoxicated and had to be medically cleared before booking.
Authorities said moth Millan and Faubion were later booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of shooting at an inhabited dwelling, participation in a criminal street gang and driving under the influence.
