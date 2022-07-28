After a multi-agency pursuit, Daniel Garcia was arrested Wednesday night in connection to a shooting in Lemoore earlier that day, according to officials.

At 7:13 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, Lemoore Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Sierra Circle to investigate a report of a male gun shot victim. Officers arrived and located a 43-year-old male from Lemoore suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. The unidentified victim was transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition, according to officials.

Around 7:50 p.m. Kings County deputies were dispatched to assist the California Highway Patrol who were engaged in a pursuit.

