After a multi-agency pursuit, Daniel Garcia was arrested Wednesday night in connection to a shooting in Lemoore earlier that day, according to officials.
At 7:13 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, Lemoore Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Sierra Circle to investigate a report of a male gun shot victim. Officers arrived and located a 43-year-old male from Lemoore suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. The unidentified victim was transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition, according to officials.
Around 7:50 p.m. Kings County deputies were dispatched to assist the California Highway Patrol who were engaged in a pursuit.
The solo CHP officer was chasing a silver Jeep on Highway 43 near Jackson Avenue in rural Kings County. The Jeep had reportedly been involved in the shooting in Lemoore, where a shotgun had been used.
Deputies responded to the area and assisted the CHP in the pursuit of the Jeep. It was later determined the driver of the Jeep was Garcia.
The pursuit continued for 31 minutes, traveling through unincorporated areas of Kings County and into Hanford. During the pursuit deputies allegedly saw Garcia throw items out of the Jeep’s window near Kit Carson Elementary School.
Garcia drove with zero regard for public safety by speeding and refusing to stop for traffic lights and stop signs, according to officials. He collided with a CHP patrol vehicle on 12th Avenue north of Grangeville Boulevard before coming to a stop, according to police officials. Garcia was taken into custody and turned over to the Lemoore Police Department.
Following the pursuit, authorities searched the area near Kit Carson School, where deputies reportedly located a silver .380 handgun, sawed-off shotgun and several .410 caliber shotgun shells. The items were turned over to detectives as evidence.
Garcia was later booked by the Lemoore Police Department into Kings County Jail on the charges of attempted murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of a modified rifle/short barreled rifle, removing the serial number on a firearm and evading a peace officer with wanton disregard for safety. His bail was set at $595,000.