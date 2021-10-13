Detectives brought in an Armona man accused of shooting his way into a residence and terrorizing those inside, law enforcement said.
According to a press release sent out by the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Armona to investigate a burglary in the early morning hours of Oct. 7. The victim reported to deputies that he was in his bedroom getting his hair cut when the suspect, Trevor Mitchell, fired two rounds from outside his home into the sliding glass entry door of the victim’s bedroom. The bullet fragments shattered the glass door, allowing Mitchell to make entry into the room armed with a pistol.
Mitchell was reportedly a former friend of the victim, and demanded the DMV pink slip to a vehicle he claimed to own, threatening to kill everyone in the home unless his demands were met. Mitchell allegedly struck the victim in the head twice using the pistol. The victim offered the suspect a nearby laptop, which he took, fleeing through the back door, according to authorities.
Kings County detectives assisted with the investigation and discovered Mitchell was on active parole for a burglary conviction, and also learned he had several no-bail Kings County warrants issued for his arrest. The charges on the warrants included sales of narcotics, driving while under the influence of drugs, failure to appear in court on a felony charge, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a firearm and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. Detectives authored an arrest warrant for Mitchell and later that same day, the California Highway Patrol located Mitchell and arrested him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.