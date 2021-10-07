One man's apparent craving for In-N-Out ended in an alleged robbery, a high-speed chase, and a standoff with SWAT, according to the Kings County Sheriff's Office.
According to a press release by KCSO, deputies were dispatched to investigate a robbery at the In-N-Out in Kettleman City on Monday at 11:45 p.m.
The cashier told dispatchers that a subject — later identified as Jeramie Marino — was in the drive-thru, where he allegedly told the cashier he would not pay for his meal and instead was going to rob the restaurant.
While deputies made their way to Kettleman City, a second cashier who worked at the nearby Shell Station called and reported that a man had just robbed the store by forcefully stealing cigarettes.
“Both reporting parties were able to provide a detailed description of [Marino] and the vehicle he left driving,” said KCSO spokesman Sgt. Nate Ferrier. “Deputies located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop near Highway 41 and Quail Avenue.”
Marino reportedly refused to pull over and sped away. Deputies pursued the suspect, who reportedly fled at speeds over 100 mph, and drove without headlights on. The pursuit covered approximately 20 miles, lasted 13 minutes, and came to an end on SR-41 near York Avenue after his vehicle ran out of fuel, according to the release.
According to the report, Marino refused to exit his vehicle despite numerous commands to do so. The Kings County SWAT Team and Crisis Resolution Team were then summoned to scene. Marino remained in his car, smoking cigarettes. Once SWAT and CRT arrived, they took control of the scene.
The standoff lasted for several hours when, at approximately 4 a.m., Marino exited the car and a less-lethal BolaWrap was utilized in an attempt to subdue him. The BolaWrap was unsuccessful, according to authorities, and the SWAT Team took Marino to the ground where he was arrested.
During a search of the vehicle, a smoking glass was reportedly located, and appeared to have been recently used to smoke methamphetamine, authorities said.
Marino was booked into the Kings County Jail on charges of robbery, felony pursuit, resisting arrest and possession of paraphernalia.
