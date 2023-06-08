Sixty-two Hanford Crips gang members have been arrested, most of them Thursday morning, in a joint Central Valley operation involving local, state and national law enforcement agencies for crimes ranging from human trafficking to homicide.

“In early 2023, the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force, the Kings County District Attorney’s Office, the California Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation committed to form a team to intensify efforts against the Hanford Crips criminal street gang,” said Kings County Sheriff David Robinson during an afternoon press conference at the sheriff's office.

Called “Operation Moovin’ Out”, the sting consisted of investigators from the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, the Hanford Police Department, Lemoore Police Department and other agencies. According to Robinson, 11 members of the criminal Crips gang were arrested in Hanford. Over $200,000 in items, including a Harley Davidson motorcycle, were confiscated.

