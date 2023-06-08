Sixty-two Hanford Crips gang members have been arrested, most of them Thursday morning, in a joint Central Valley operation involving local, state and national law enforcement agencies for crimes ranging from human trafficking to homicide.
“In early 2023, the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force, the Kings County District Attorney’s Office, the California Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation committed to form a team to intensify efforts against the Hanford Crips criminal street gang,” said Kings County Sheriff David Robinson during an afternoon press conference at the sheriff's office.
Called “Operation Moovin’ Out”, the sting consisted of investigators from the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, the Hanford Police Department, Lemoore Police Department and other agencies. According to Robinson, 11 members of the criminal Crips gang were arrested in Hanford. Over $200,000 in items, including a Harley Davidson motorcycle, were confiscated.
“Today’s announcement underscores the good we can accomplish when law enforcement works as a united front,” said Director of California’s Bureau of Investigations Stephen Woolery. “I know that I’m not alone when I say that I got into this business for days like this. Operation Moovin’ Out was conducted and concluded this morning. As a result of this takedown, we were able to make 62 arrests of members of the Hanford Gangster Cripps criminal street gang in Kings, Tulare and Fresno counties.”
According to Kings County District Attorney Sarah Hacker, arrests were made on charges relating to money laundering, human trafficking, controlled substance sales and gun sales. The operation also identified three suspects in previously unsolved homicide cases, according to Hacker.
“I assure you, the District Attorney’s Office will be reviewing these cases for prosecution in the days to come,” Hacker said. “Today was a big win.”
Law enforcement officials at the press conference said local firearm and gang activity has increased in recent years.
“Outside of this operation, in 2019, Hanford Police Department seized 36 illegal firearms,” said Hanford Police Chief Parker Sever. “Between 2021 and 2022, in each of those years, we seized over 130 illegal firearms. This proliferation of weapons continues. In the first half of 2023, we’ve seized 71 firearms. Something that was rare for our officers has become commonplace.”
As part of the sting, 32 guns were confiscated. Two of the confiscated weapons were reportedly used in a shooting, while one was a semi-automatic firearm which had been modified to fire automatically.
“The majority of the arrests did occur this morning,” Robinson said. “Throughout the investigation, when the investigators learn of information that might cause harm in our community, if they have information there might be another shooting, instead of allowing that shooting to take place, they’ll go out and try to stop violent crimes from occurring.”
“When it comes down to an operation like this, the reason we take it down all in one swoop is because it’s easier to bring a bunch of teams together and catch them [criminal gang members] by surprise,” Robinson added.
Fifteen arrest warrants issued as part of Operation Moovin’ Out are still outstanding, according to Robinson.
“The next phase of the operation is really to try to track down those outstanding suspects and obviously try to prepare a great case for the District Attorney, so when she and her staff are prosecuting these cases in court, we’ve put together solid information,” Robinson said.