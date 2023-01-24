Hanford Police cited 21 individuals during a Friday night DUI checkpoint at Lacey Boulevard and 11th Avenue, officials said Tuesday.

The checkpoint was conducted from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., and 672 vehicles were reported to have passed through. 

According to police reports 12 drivers were allegedly found to be unlicensed, two were driving on licenses suspended for a prior DUI, four did not have a license in their possession, one driver was cited for open container of cannabis, one driver was cited for possession of methamphetamine, and one driver was stopped and cited for not stopping for the checkpoint.

Tags

Recommended for you