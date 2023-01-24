Hanford Police cited 21 individuals during a Friday night DUI checkpoint at Lacey Boulevard and 11th Avenue, officials said Tuesday.
The checkpoint was conducted from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., and 672 vehicles were reported to have passed through.
According to police reports 12 drivers were allegedly found to be unlicensed, two were driving on licenses suspended for a prior DUI, four did not have a license in their possession, one driver was cited for open container of cannabis, one driver was cited for possession of methamphetamine, and one driver was stopped and cited for not stopping for the checkpoint.
DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving related arrests and crashes and are intended to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the roads, according to officials.
Hanford Police want to remind local drivers that impaired driving does not just relate to alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may also interfere with driving and drivers are urged to follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving.
The department also notes that while medicinal and recreational cannabis are legal, driving under the influence of cannabis is illegal.
Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first time DUI could face an average of $13,500 in fees and penalties, as well as a suspended license.
Funding for this checkpoint was provided by the California Highway Patrol Cannabis DUI Grant.