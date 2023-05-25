On Thursday, May 18, at approximately 3:31 p.m. Corcoran Police was contacted by a juvenile who wanted to report a robbery, according to officials.
Officers reported that the juvenile was walking home from Corcoran High School, in the 1800 block of Dairy Avenue, when he was approached by a male subject wearing a surgical mask.
The masked suspect allegedly brandished a knife and demanded the victim’s wallet, the victim turned over his wallet, which contained cash and his school ID card.
Corcoran Police, along with Corcoran school security staff, conducted an investigation and determined the suspect, in this case, had conspired with two other subjects to commit the alleged robbery.
The suspects were identified as three 15-year-old male juveniles. Two of the male juveniles were arrested Monday on charges of robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime.
They were booked into the Kings County Juvenile Center. The third suspect is at large, and Corcoran Police are actively trying to locate him.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the crime is encouraged to contact School Resource Officer Refugio Aguirre at (559) 992-5151.