On Thursday, May 18, at approximately 3:31 p.m. Corcoran Police was contacted by a juvenile who wanted to report a robbery, according to officials.

Officers reported that the juvenile was walking home from Corcoran High School, in the 1800 block of Dairy Avenue, when he was approached by a male subject wearing a surgical mask.

The masked suspect allegedly brandished a knife and demanded the victim’s wallet, the victim turned over his wallet, which contained cash and his school ID card.

Tags

Recommended for you