On Monday around 2 a.m., a Kings County sheriff's deputy was patroling the 15500 Block of Hanford Armona Road, when they spotted a black GMC Yukon parked along the dirt road — the vehicle had been previously warned about parking in the surrounding area.
The deputy reportedly found a man identified as Anthony Nunez and a female named Elizabeth Hargo at the scene.
Hargo was on probation with Kings County for vandalism and was searched at the scene. During a records check, Nunez was identified as a registered sex offender and detained regarding an elder abuse case.
Upon further search by authorities, numerous rounds of shotgun ammunition were found. A gun case was also located near where Nunez and Hargo were sitting inside the vehicle and inside the case was a loaded “sawed off” Mossberg shotgun.
According to the Kings County Sheriffs' Office, during a more in-depth search inside the jail, a hidden sewn-in area on Nunez's waistband was found. Inside were two containers containing what was later determined to be 14.62 grams of methamphetamine.
Nunez was booked into the Kings County Jail on alleged charges of felony possession of firearm and ammunition, possession of drug paraphernalia, being under the influence of a controlled substance, smuggling a controlled substance into jail/prison, and violation of a court order. His bail was set at $95,000.
Hargo was booked into the Kings County Jail on charges of felony possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of drug paraphernalia, and being under the influence of a controlled substance. Her bail was set at $95,000.