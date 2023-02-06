Shotgun

A loaded “sawed off” Mossberg shotgun retrieved from the scene.

 Kings Countys Sheriff's Office, Contributed

On Monday around 2 a.m., a Kings County sheriff's deputy was patroling the 15500 Block of Hanford Armona Road, when they spotted a black GMC Yukon parked along the dirt road — the vehicle had been previously warned about parking in the surrounding area.

The deputy reportedly found a man identified as Anthony Nunez and a female named Elizabeth Hargo at the scene.

Hargo was on probation with Kings County for vandalism and was searched at the scene. During a records check, Nunez was identified as a registered sex offender and detained regarding an elder abuse case.

