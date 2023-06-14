Hanford police found a 15-year-old male gunshot victim near the 1300 block of Hoover Way Monday night after responding to reports of gunshots in the area, according to officials.
Police responded at 10:45 p.m., and the teen was subsequently transported to an undisclosed community regional medical center, where he was listed in critical condition Tuesday. Police did not have an update on the teen's condition early Wednesday.
The incident is under investigation and Hanford Police encourage anyone who has information about the case to contact Hanford Police Detective Patrick Jurgon at (559) 585-2540.