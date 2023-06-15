The Kings Fair is officially open and those who plan on attending can expect a variety of foods and beverages to tempt their palate during their visit.
Bring out your sweet tooth and enjoy carnival classics such as deep-fried Oreos and tropical shaved ice, or save your appetite for the heavier indulgences such as hamburgers and gourmet sandwiches.
Along the main entrance of the Kings Fair, you'll find food vendors such as Boss Burgers and Weenies on Wheels.
These more traditional carnival food booths offer all the classics people have come to expect when attending the fair, such as hot dogs, corn dogs, funnel cakes and so much more.
Bud Light beer booths can also be found throughout the fairgrounds, some offer specialty drinks like Micheladas.
If beer isn’t your preferred beverage of choice, you can stop by Sharky’s Beach Bar, which offers frozen cocktails.
Sharky’s Beach Bar serves flavors such as classic margarita, rum Punch, pina colada, hard lemonade, strawberry margarita, and mango.
If you prefer your frozen drinks non-alcoholic, the Kona ICE truck has tropical shaved iced with 10 different flavor options.
Fair attendees also have the option of eating at Pastry Delights, a Portuguese Bakery & Café based out of Tulare.
Their most popular item at the fair? Not a pastry, but their club sandwich, according to a waiter, which is priced at $10.
Also on the menu are items such as grilled cheese sandwiches, shredded beef sliders, and cannolis — the Café had a constant line of people ready to order, cementing it as a popular food destination.
The Kings Fair has a little something for everyone to enjoy, so if you're making the trip out to the fairgrounds this weekend make sure to bring an empty stomach and a big appetite.