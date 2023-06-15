The Kings Fair is officially open and those who plan on attending can expect a variety of foods and beverages to tempt their palate during their visit.

Bring out your sweet tooth and enjoy carnival classics such as deep-fried Oreos and tropical shaved ice, or save your appetite for the heavier indulgences such as hamburgers and gourmet sandwiches.

fried oreo
Classic fair food like deep fried Oreos can be found at the Kings Fair. 

Along the main entrance of the Kings Fair, you'll find food vendors such as Boss Burgers and Weenies on Wheels.

Sharky's Beach Bar
Sharky's Beach Bar has eight different frozen margarita flavors 
Kona Ice
The Kona Ice truck offers 10 flavors of shaved ice.
Pastry Delights Club Sandwich
The club sandwich is reportedly the most popular item on the Pastry Delights menu. 
Pastry Delights Menu
The full menu for the Tulare-based café, Pastry Delights.  

