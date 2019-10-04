To attend:

The 3rd annual Oktoberfest Craft Beer Festival benefitting the Hanford Police K-9 Foundation will take place from 5-10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Hanford’s Civic Center Park, 400 N. Douty St.

Tickets are $35 prior to the event and $40 on the day of the event. Ticket include unlimited food and beer tasting.

Tickets can be purchased at the following locations: