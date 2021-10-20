COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations appear to be stabilizing more, with the number of new cases being the lowest it's been in over two months.
At the Kings County Board of Supervisors' Tuesday meeting, Darcy Pickens, assistant director for the Kings County Department of Public Health, discussed the current situation in the region, including the work load being felt at Adventist Health Hanford as a result.
“Some of the strain on the hospital system regionally seems to be lessening, so we are hopeful that that trend will continue here locally as well,” Pickens said.
According to Pickens, there were 51 patients in med-surg and nine in the intensive care unit as of Monday. Of these, 46 patients are from Kings County. This is a drop from the last numbers reported from Oct. 11, which saw 53 patients in med-surg and 16 being kept in ICU, including 49 Kings County residents.
In total, Pickens said there were 363 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Kings County — the lowest number seen in ten weeks. The counts remain stable among all age groups. There were also no new cases of the Delta variant reported, with the number remaining at 316 as of Monday.
