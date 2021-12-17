COVID-19 cases have increased in California, but locally, the downward trend has continued.
According to Assistant Health Director Darcy Pickens, Kings County saw 246 new cases last week, a slight drop from the previously reported 268 cases that were brought on in part by Thanksgiving holiday gatherings. As of Monday, Pickens said the emergency department for Adventist Health Hanford had 20 patients in med surg and only two in the intensive care unit. Of those, 18 were Kings County residents.
Pickens also gave her report on the current situation regarding the new omicron variant of COVID-19, which was first reported in California late last month. So far, she said there have been no reported cases of omicron in Kings County, with the delta remaining the most prevalent variant, making up 99% of confirmed cases statewide.
“Omicron is suspected… to spread more easily than past variants, though that is not certain at this point, and it is still unclear whether it results in more severe disease," Pickens said.
Pickens further stressed that due in part to concerns over omicron, the California Department of Public Health had reissued orders to wear masks indoors, for vaccinated and unvaccinated persons alike.
