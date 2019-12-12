HANFORD — This Christmas, P.A.T.Y.’Studio wants to go back to the reason for the season in its annual Christmas recital.
The recital, scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Civic Auditorium is entitled “The Christmas Story Through the Eyes of Mary” and brings the time period of the birth of Jesus to the stage, studio founder and musical director Patricia Diaz, said.
“We want to recreate that time period,” Diaz said.
The Auditorium’s stage will become a bustling and lively Nazareth marketplace, with around 120 students making up its population of Roman soldiers, citizens, angels and other Biblical characters.
Two of the dance studio’s newest students will portray the story’s main characters – Mary and Joseph.
“They’ve learned lines and dances. Being an actor and a performer, you have to perform under pressure sometimes and they’re able to do that,” Diaz said.
Breanna Cruz, a seventh grader at Pioneer Middle School, plays the mother of Jesus, Mary. Cruz became interested in the idea of taking dance classes as an extension of her experience in the color guard at Pioneer Elementary School, she said.
“I really like performing in front of people. I really like being on stage,” Cruz said.
In addition to being part of the color guard and winter guard, the student also performs in the Ukulele Jam at the Remington and the Tiger Tea House. She also plays the trumpet in the Pioneer Middle School Band. She was recently accepted into the California Junior Scholarship Federation.
After signing up for “Through the Eyes of Mary” in October, she recommended her cousin, Ryan Francisco, for the part of Joseph.
While new to acting and performing, Francisco said he has taken to it and is enjoying the experience.
You have free articles remaining.
“For me, it’s pretty fun. I like to act,” Francisco said.
The eighth grader also Pioneer Middle School and moved to Hanford in 2017 from the Bay Area. He is a percussionist in his school’s marching band.
The duo said that they didn’t really watch movies or other performances of the story of Christ’s birth to prepare for their roles, instead forming their own performances based off the stories they’ve heard in church.
The cousins were split on which aspect of the show they’re having more fun with – Francisco is a bit fonder of the acting while Cruz prefers the dance numbers.
However, they agreed that the opening number of “Through the Eyes of Mary” is their favorite. In it, most of the large cast takes the stage in a number where each class gets a little time to shine.
Diaz said that it can be a challenge to manage the large cast and integrate the dance studio’s many different styles into one cohesive show. The performance will feature many styles of dance, including ballet, folklorico, hip hop, and jazz.
“Sometimes it is challenging, but we try to do it to match the character roles. For example, [Roman] soldiers the intense characters, so hip hop is the best match for them,” Diaz said.
During the show, P.A.T.Y.’Studio merchandise and flowers will be for sale. Proceeds will go toward the support of the studio’s competition team. Gift baskets will also be made available in a silent auction.
The studio is still hosting a toy drive for children in need of presents for Christmas. Those attending the Christmas recital can bring a new toy to donate.
For more information, visit https://patystudio.com/index.html.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.