HANFORD — Two cousins died Friday night after a crash just east of Hanford, said the California Highway Patrol.
According to CHP, just before 8 p.m., a 2006 Cadillac was heading northbound on 7th Avenue just south of Grangeville Boulevard at an unknown rate of speed.
At the same time, CHP said a 48-year-old man from Selma was driving a 2001 Kenworth silage truck westbound on Grangeville Boulevard just east of 7th Avenue at approximately 45 mph.
Officials said the Cadillac failed to stop for the posted stop sign at the 7th Avenue and Grangeville Boulevard intersection, traveling into the westbound lane of Grangeville Boulevard, directly in front of the truck.
Due to the Cadillac’s sudden appearance, officers said the man driving the truck was unable to take any evasive action to avoid the Cadillac and the front end of the truck broadsided the entire right side of the car.
Both the driver and the passenger of the Cadillac, later identified as 22-year-old Casey Bernardo and his 16-year-old cousin Giovanni Azevedo Ramirez, both of Tulare, suffered blunt force trauma and died on impact, officials said.
The driver of the truck had minor injuries and was taken to Adventist Medical Center in Hanford. Officers said he is expected to be fine.
CHP said crash is still under investigation.
