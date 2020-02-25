Couple found with gun, drugs in car

LEMOORE — A woman and man were booked on several charges early Monday morning after officers found a gun and drugs in their car during a traffic stop, Lemoore Police Department officials said.

Around 3 a.m., officials said a Lemoore Police officer was on patrol in the area of West D Street and Fox Street when the officer observed a vehicle stopped at the intersection. The vehicle drew the attention of the officer because the passenger side headlight was out.

An enforcement stop was made on the vehicle for the violation and police said the driver, later identified as 43-year-old Sergio Conejo Nieto from Goshen, was contacted. Also in the truck was a female passenger who identified herself to officers as Crystal Lemone from Tulare.

Officials said Nieto, who was found to be operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license, consented to a search of the vehicle.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During the search, officers said they located an ID for Lemone, which actually identified her as 29-year-old Janelle Carter from Lindsay. Carter was found to have a warrant for her arrest out of Tulare County, so she was detained and placed in a patrol car, police said.