Couple found with gun, drugs in car

LEMOORE — A woman and man were booked on several charges early Monday morning after officers found a gun and drugs in their car during a traffic stop, Lemoore Police Department officials said.
Around 3 a.m., officials said a Lemoore Police officer was on patrol in the area of West D Street and Fox Street when the officer observed a vehicle stopped at the intersection. The vehicle drew the attention of the officer because the passenger side headlight was out.
An enforcement stop was made on the vehicle for the violation and police said the driver, later identified as 43-year-old Sergio Conejo Nieto from Goshen, was contacted. Also in the truck was a female passenger who identified herself to officers as Crystal Lemone from Tulare.
Officials said Nieto, who was found to be operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license, consented to a search of the vehicle.
During the search, officers said they located an ID for Lemone, which actually identified her as 29-year-old Janelle Carter from Lindsay. Carter was found to have a warrant for her arrest out of Tulare County, so she was detained and placed in a patrol car, police said.
As the search progressed, officers said they located approximately 1 pound of marijuana, a loaded .380 handgun, an imitation firearm that had been altered to look real, and personal identifying information from at least five different people inside of two wallets belonging to Carter.
Officers also said they located two face masks commonly used during robberies, 0.4 grams of methamphetamine belonging to Carter, and packaging material which officers believed was going to be used to repackage the marijuana for sales.
Carter was found to be a previously convicted felon, officials said. They said Nieto was evaluated by officers and found to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
Authorities said Carter was booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of false personation to a peace officer, identity theft, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of marijuana, criminal conspiracy, and possession of methamphetamine. Her bail was set at $170,000.
Police said Nieto was also booked into the jail on suspicion of possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle, possession of a firearm while under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, criminal conspiracy, possession of marijuana, and driving without a license. His bail was set at $100,000.