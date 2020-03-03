Couple arrested for possession, transportation of meth for sale

LEMOORE — A man and woman were arrested for possession and transportation of a controlled substance for sale in Lemoore on Sunday after police found them with two pounds of methamphetamine, officials said.

Around 8:30 a.m. a Lemoore Police Department officer was on routine patrol in the area of 19th and Cedar avenues when he said he observed a red Dodge Ram truck traveling northbound on 19th Avenue at a high rate of speed. The officer then made a U-turn and attempted to overtake the vehicle.

Officials said the vehicle never slowed and continued to travel at a high rate of speed northbound 19th Avenue and turned onto eastbound West Bush Street. They said the officer was finally able to overtake the vehicle as it turned southbound onto Linda Lane and came to a stop.

The officer contacted the driver, 28-year-old Alfredo Villegas Medina from Dixon, and the passenger, 36-year-old Nancy Arias Garza from Hanford.

Police said Medina was on Post Release Community Supervision parole for a weapons violation and Garza had an outstanding warrant out of Kings County.

Assisting officers said they located a fanny-pack style bag in an adjacent gutter. Inside the fanny pack officers found approximately two pounds of methamphetamine and smoking paraphernalia.