There is good news and bad news in the Kings River Water Association (KRWA) report this week.
The good news is it has snowed a lot this winter. The bad news is it hasn't rained much this month.
The KRWA issued a press release noting recent dense snowpacks in the Sierras bring long-awaited reasons for optimism to a traditionally drought-stricken California.
However, the association also warned that "January's near absence of Sierra Nevada rain and snow is beginning to cast a shadow over what the situation may look like when the snowpack-accumulation season concludes April 1."
Snow surveys of the Kings River within the South Fork and Middle Fork drainages are "just above average" for the end of January.
"KRWA found an average snow depth of 40 inches" and snowpack water content of 15 inches, or just above 100% of normal for Feb. 1.
"The fact is we have a long way to go," stated Steve Haugen, Kings River watermaster. "The key during every snow and rain season is future storm activity and precipitation.
"Unfortunately, the region has received little to no precipitation for the past month, which is discouraging," Haugen continued.
"The Department of Water Resources is expected to issue its first 2022 Sierra Nevada river runoff forecasts early in February," the KRWA stated, noting the state's Cooperative Snow Surveyors are still sampling snowpacks throughout California and the Kings River.
The surveyors have until Feb. 3 to collect information for their report.
