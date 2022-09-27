The Kings County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, approved the Lactation Accommodation Policy, which provides adequate time for female county employees to express breastmilk during the work day.
The unanimous vote followed a presentation by Carolyn Leist, of the Human Resources Department.
The board also heard from the Public Works Department, which sought two requests for authorization. The first was for the department's purchasing manager, Rhonda Mann, to purchase 16 new vehicles.
The board authorized the purchase through Sourcewell purchasing consortium — according to Supervisor Craig Pedersen, the County normally purchases through local vendors whenever possible, but current supply chain issues made that impossible.
The second request was to get authorization to finance a new pruning tower; the department initially looked at a tower from Afron.
According to comments made by Public Works Director Dominic Tyburski, the tower, made by Guardian, would not be available to the County until 2023.
The cost would be an additional $10,000, but the quality of the item is "a better structural integrity than the similar Afron model,", said Tyburski during his proposal.
Both items were approved with a 5-0 vote.
Also Tuesday, the Kings County Administration Department proposed the introduction and waiver of the first reading of the County's ordinance in compliance with Senate Bill 1383.
The bill is a state requirement for California counties to adopt organic waste recycling and edible food recovery requirements in an effort to reduce the impacts of climate change on the state.
Rejecting the reading would potentially create a situation in which Sacramento imposes sanctions on Kings County, costing the taxpayers more money on a bill that takes away county autonomy, according to the county.
The Administration Department has been working in tandem with the Board of Supervisors to draft an ordinance that benefits the people of Kings County to help decrease any fiscal and operational impacts to the community.
The Board voted in favor of waiving the reading and accepting the ordinance in a unanimous vote to move forward and save county residents from being hit with state sanctions.
The last item on the Board's agenda was an update from Public Health on COVID-19 in Kings County.
According Rose Mary Rahn at Public Health, the number of COVID cases in the county dropped from 608 to 345 in the past two weeks. While the Omicron variant is the most prevalent strain, Kings County has moved into the lower green tier, meaning there is a low level of transmission.