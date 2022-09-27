The Kings County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, approved the Lactation Accommodation Policy, which provides adequate time for female county employees to express breastmilk during the work day.

The unanimous vote followed a presentation by Carolyn Leist, of the Human Resources Department.

The board also heard from the Public Works Department, which sought two requests for authorization. The first was for the department's purchasing manager, Rhonda Mann, to purchase 16 new vehicles.

