Although the dais was short two representatives, the Kings County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved the county’s health insurance renewal rate for the next fiscal year at an increase of 2.68 percent.

Sarah Poots, with the county administration department, said that for fiscal year 2023-24 the board would need to approve the increase, a deductible change for stop loss, and continue providing incentives for blood draw.

After the Health Insurance Advisory Committee met and reviewed the county’s health insurance policy it was determined that an increase was needed to follow the trend of a 10 to 12 percent increase. The county's broker was able to get the percentage down to 2.68 percent, according to staff.

