Although the dais was short two representatives, the Kings County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved the county’s health insurance renewal rate for the next fiscal year at an increase of 2.68 percent.
Sarah Poots, with the county administration department, said that for fiscal year 2023-24 the board would need to approve the increase, a deductible change for stop loss, and continue providing incentives for blood draw.
After the Health Insurance Advisory Committee met and reviewed the county’s health insurance policy it was determined that an increase was needed to follow the trend of a 10 to 12 percent increase. The county's broker was able to get the percentage down to 2.68 percent, according to staff.
Additionally, the self-funded deductible was changed from $250,000 to $275,000.
The employee share increase will total $122,007 and the county share increase will total $335,385, which has been factored into the county’s next budget.
The advisory committee will also be seeking additional benefits to help mitigate the premium increase including one or two premium health insurance holidays and raising the incentive amount for the blood draw program, which is now $50.
Leroy Tucker, a Burnham Benefits representative who handles the county’s insurance policies, noted how impressed he was with the advisory board’s commitment to finding and implementing the best policies for the county and its employees.
“We’re always impressed with the County of Kings insurance committee who does a stellar job,” said Tucker. “They really take their program to heart.”
Tucker complimented the board for their support of the committee and said the county is doing really well.
The insurance adjustment was the board's only agendized item.
Before adjourning, Supervisor Joe Neves highlighted his continued engagement in flood issues, and was happy to say he is back announcing at Lemoore High School softball games. Neves judged the Lemoore Lions Club regional speech contest and met with the Department of Water Resources to discuss a secondary levee to protect Stratford.
Supervisor Rusty Robinson said he has also been driving the county’s waterways and checking for overflows. He met with the Chamber of Commerce to discuss flooding resources and the upcoming public safety luncheon.
Supervisor Doug Verboon held a second town hall meeting attended by more than 200 people to discuss flood impacts and resources. Verboon will be holding another town hall meeting on April 27 for residents along the Kings River at Kings River Hardwick School.
Upcoming events mentioned during the meeting were Kids Day on April 22 at the Hanford Mall, and the Corcoran Rotary Elvis Fundraiser on April 22. A Spring Book Sale will be held April 29 at the Hanford Library, and the Food Truck Takeover will happen May 6 at Civic Park in Hanford.
Although Chairman Richard Valle was not present, a community invitation continues for the unveiling of the veterans memorial statue in Corcoran at Gateway Park on April 29.