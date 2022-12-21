Hanford
8 cited for non-DUI offenses at checkpoint
A Hanford Police Department DUI checkpoint resulted in no DUI arrests, while eight were cited for non-DUI offenses, authorities said in a release Wednesday.
The DUI checkpoint at Lacey Boulevard and Greenfield Avenue was held from 6-11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16.
During that time, a reported 768 vehicles passed through the checkpoint. Six drivers were issued citations for operating a vehicle without a license and two were cited for driving on a suspended license for a DUI.
DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes, according to the release, which added that the primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking possibly impaired drivers off roads.
The release advised the public to be aware that impaired driving can also come as the result of some prescription medicines, over-the-counter drugs and marijuana use.
Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI offense face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license, authorities said.
More DUI checkpoints are planned for the future. Funding for the checkpoint was provided by the California Highway Patrol Cannabis DUI Grant.
Two child safety seat inspections were performed during the checkpoint, as well, according to the release.
Corcoran
Suspect arrested in teen's fatal shooting
A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a teenager Sunday in Corcoran, according to police.
At 4:50 p.m. Sunday, Corcoran Police responded to the 1900 block of Fern Drive for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject suffering from a single gunshot wound, according to reports.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, where he ultimately died from his injuries.
It was later reported by authorities that Corcoran Police detectives were able to identify Michael Freeman, of Tulare, as a suspect in the killing. Freeman was arrested Tuesday with the assistance of the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force and the Bakersfield Police Department.
Freeman, 18, was taken into custody in Bakersfield, according to reports. He has since been booked into Kings County Jail and is being held on a $5 million dollar bail.
The case is under investigation and authorities have not identified the 17-year-old victim.
Corcoran police urge anyone with information to contact detectives at 559-992-5151.