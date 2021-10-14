For 39 years community volunteers have been raising funds to support programs and equipment needs at the seven libraries throughout Kings County.
At 1 p.m. on Thursday, Kings County Supervisor Joe Neves presented a proclamation to Friends of the Kings County Library for their leadership and efforts to support the libraries — especially programs for children. The presentation took place in the Children’s Room of the Hanford Library at 401 N. Douty Street.
Friends of the Kings County Library is a nonprofit community benefit organization made up of volunteers who serve as ambassadors, advocates, and fundraisers for the seven libraries throughout the county. The Friends conduct used book sales and act as hosts at Library events. To learn more about the Friends, please call 559-362-1254.
