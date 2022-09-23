The Kings County Board of Supervisors and the Hanford Planning Commission will both be meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27 for their regular meetings.
The Board of Supervisors will be meeting at 9 a.m. in the board chambers located at 1400 W. Lacey Blvd., Building 1 in Hanford. The agenda for the meeting will be focused on the Human Resources, Public Works, Administration, and Public Health departments.
The Planning Commission will be meeting the same evening at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers located in the Civic Auditorium, 400 N. Douty St.