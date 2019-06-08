HANFORD — Following the resignation of City Manager Darrel Pyle on Wednesday, the Hanford City Council will hold a special meeting to discuss the city’s next steps.
The meeting is scheduled to be held at 5 p.m. Monday inside Council Chambers, 400 N. Douty St.
Council will first go into closed session to discuss:
- Public employee resignation;
- Public employment – interim city manager.
After the closed session, Council will meet for open session to discuss:
- Action on city manager resignation and extension of existing employment contract to allow for completion of pending work;
- Direction regarding appointment of interim city manager;
- Direction regarding recruitment of a new city manager.
