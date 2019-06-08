{{featured_button_text}}
Civic Auditorium

The Hanford City Council meets inside the Hanford Civic Auditorium.

 Sentinel file photo

HANFORD — Following the resignation of City Manager Darrel Pyle on Wednesday, the Hanford City Council will hold a special meeting to discuss the city’s next steps.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at 5 p.m. Monday inside Council Chambers, 400 N. Douty St.

Council will first go into closed session to discuss:

  • Public employee resignation;
  • Public employment – interim city manager.

After the closed session, Council will meet for open session to discuss:

  • Action on city manager resignation and extension of existing employment contract to allow for completion of pending work;
  • Direction regarding appointment of interim city manager;
  • Direction regarding recruitment of a new city manager.

News Reporter

News reporter for The Sentinel

